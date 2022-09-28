The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Bulk silage is cost-effective and long life

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
September 28 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Silage consultant and maker for northern Victoria and NSW, Bub Mulcahy, Monk and Son Ag Services.

Planning feeding and forage programs in a great season like this should not be difficult, especially when the amount of feed in the paddocks across the state threatens to reach above the top wire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.