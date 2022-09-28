Planning feeding and forage programs in a great season like this should not be difficult, especially when the amount of feed in the paddocks across the state threatens to reach above the top wire.
Adding to this mix are stock prices that are high enough that should give pause to consider.
So what to do with the feed bounding out of the ground before your eyes?
The answer could be bulk silage to provide for weight gains in meat and milk production.
Silage has several advantages over hay as mechanically harvested fodder. Silage has more nutrients preserved per hectare because there is less field loss. Silage is less affected by weather damage because the forage does not lie in the field drying.
Silage consultant and maker for northern Victoria and NSW, Bub Mulcahy, Monk and Son Ag Services, believes silage stored in bulk has many benefits.
One of the most important is the ease of timeliness in putting down chopped silage.
"Silage doesn't have to wilt for as long as pasture or forage crops. Silage can be put into a pit at 35 per cent moisture content," she said.
A silage pit can be quickly established for short-term or long-term storage, providing good drainage and keeping the oxygen out of the compacted chopped forage.
Above-ground pits or clamps are a reasonable option, but as Ms Mulcahy said, good drainage for the site is needed.
"It doesn't take up much room, and there is little capital cost to put one in place," she said.
"Bulk silage pits also offer a less labour-intensive process of fodder conservation.
"As soon as the silage is chopped and put into a bunker, that's where your costs finish. Bulk silage is much easier to feed out, much more efficient and generally cheaper."
Storing bulk silage is a far cheaper option than conserving it in individually wrapped round or square bales, Ms Mulcahy said.
She said the cost for bulk silage is around 60 to $70 per tonne, but this can vary depending on several factors like transport and storage.
Ensilaging round and square bales can include costs like labour and handling. The plastic wrap, netting, and cartage are limited by the need to keep the wrap secure from punctures, which could admit oxygen to the fodder, which spoils it.
Bulk silage can retain its nutritional value for many years if the integrity of the pit is ensured.
"Because it's chopped a lot more. It's easier to handle once you get it out. And it's more efficient for the animals to process because it's a shorter chop.
Ms Mulcahy said with baled silage, the length of the fodder is longer, which requires the animals to chew it down more to be able to digest it.
"They'll use less energy with bulk to eat it, which means they're going to put on more weight and meat or more milk depending on your goal.
"It's all about efficiency and getting the most bang for your buck.
Ms Mulcahy said using inoculants in bulk silage can be a means of risk management.
"If a silage pit is prepared 100 per cent correctly, in my opinion, putting inoculant in the mix won't make a difference.
"But if you can't get plastic on the pit quick enough, or you have to wait until milking is complete or it is too windy, the inoculant is a great risk management tool."
A labour shortage on Australian farms is another reason bulk silage is a great investment to make the most of a fodder surplus.
"One of the biggest benefits of silage at the minute is like you can get a contractor in and the only thing you have to do is cover your pit," she said.
A feed analysis is also recommended to understand the nutritional value of the fodder silage. This will help determine the silage's value for feeding solely or in mixed feed situations and how successful the harvesting and the ensiling process has been.
It will also highlight what may need to be done next season to improve the fodder quality.
