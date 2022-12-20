The great grasslands of the world have long supported a wild and varied population of animals.
The grasslands are a natural and important ecological environment, adapted over millennia to the topography, soil fertility and weather of their situations.
And they have been superbly adapted to the intermittent grazing by those native wild herbivores.
Uncounted and for most part unherded, those wild and domesticated flocks and herds are blamed for their emissions which are contributing to the current phenomenon 'global warming'.
Yet there have been large populations roaming the native pastures of many continents long before 'global warming' became a hot topic - viz, the bison herds of the Great Plains of North America when around 60 million grazed the sweet pastures, the annual migration of millions of wildebeest across the Serengeti, or the guanaco which lived on the Pampas pasture lands of South America.
But we will have commentators working themselves into a frenzy and calling for the reduction of, if not the complete abolition of domestic livestock farming.
They contend that livestock and by extension agriculture are among the most egregious offenders of greenhouse gas emissions.
Where do they think the milk for their latte or cheese will come from? The prime steak or cheaper chicken which forms a major part of many diets? The leather for their expensive shoes or jackets?
The human body has evolved to take in animal products as an essential part of the human diet, along with fruit and vegetables.
A mixed diet in proportion and in moderation is highly recommended by dietitians.
Yet the call by activist groups that the abolition of livestock farming would lead to a better world and a more environmentally friendly agriculture, completely disregards the fact that around one third of the unfrozen earth would not be used for the production of meat and milk with herbivores.
Much has been said and written about COP27, that international meeting where hundreds, if not thousands of delegates from around the world flew into Cairo to decide or otherwise a decent response to the apparent widespread concern for global warming.
While those delegates were sitting in air-conditioned rooms listening to the ongoing speeches, did they ever consider for a moment the amount of global warming gases emitted by their aeroplanes or indeed the power stations which have provided the essential energy for their comfort.
Did they reflect upon the fact their combined actions have added immeasurably to the very issue they are seeking to diminish?
Was COP27, after all, a lot of 'hot air' - of no consequence in that their collective presence made no difference to 'climate change'?
What did it prove - after 26 of these international conferences - has the world become cooler?
It is too simplistic to claim, as some do, that stopping the farming of domestic livestock will prevent, in part, the catastrophic climate breakdown.
They might claim that we would be better off with a plant based-diet - and if the eating of meat or the drinking of milk is not a 'plant-based' diet, where does that leave their argument?
But do they realise that much of the unfrozen land is unsuitable for cultivation for annual or perennial plants, yet is suited to grazing.
And those condemning the use of fossil fuels because of its contribution to greenhouse gas emissions, should seriously question their need for a warm house, electricity to cook with, or their next holiday abroad or interstate.
Because they all mostly rely upon the use of fossil fuel and until we have a better alternative, that is what we will continue to use.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
