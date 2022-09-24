An overhaul of the Farm Forestry Codes of Practice, with an investment of $28 million in the recent NSW budget, will be the impetus to roll out a series of programs to make Farm Forestry more accessible and attractive to landholders.
A current dire shortage of timber in Australia and a relatively untapped resource in farm forestry estates could directly play a role in easing some of the pressure on the industry.
Australia imports a good proportion of its timber from other countries, which is not ideal. Especially with NSW host to some of the strictest forestry regulations in the world.
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said that by importing timber, Australia supports industries overseas whose rules and regulations are not as sound as ours.
Mr Saunders said by bolstering the industry here in NSW; there is the ability to source more environmentally harvested timber to be used locally.
"It also obviously adds more income streams to farming operations," he said.
Since the Minister took on the responsibility for the forestry space in NSW, he has set in place an overhauling of the Farm Forestry Codes of Practice. He also secured $28 million in the recent budget to roll out a series of programs, which he believes will make Farm Forestry more accessible and attractive to landholders.
Farm Forest Stewardship Program
"We're supporting landholders to improve the management of their farm forests for long-term sustainability to encourage the longevity of their farming operations and also to address environmental concerns surrounding communities may have," Mr Saunders said.
"We'll be working alongside farmers to help them develop plans for long-term forest stewardship matched with the support that meets their needs.
"This is about encouraging farmers to engage in the renewable farm forestry industry whilst simultaneously coaching them to undertake farm forestry practices that protect the environment."
Timber certification program
"We'll be working with landholders to help them get certified to sell their timber products through wholesalers like Bunnings under a new program we're rolling out.
"Sustainably supplied timber products are in high demand in NSW currently, so giving farmers the ability to have their products certified to sell is a big win for both consumers and the industry," he said.
The program will increase consumer confidence, broaden market access and improve the primary price producers can demand for their timber.
NSW has some of the best timber in the world, Mr Saunders said.
"This certification program will encourage more people to buy sustainably harvested, good-quality local timber instead of relying on imported from overseas."
New Farm Forestry Codes of Practice
The new Codes, which came into effect on Monday, 2 May 2022, resulted from a rigorous review of Farm Forestry in NSW and advice from the Natural Resource Commission.
New changes for landowners under the codes included:
Forestry Monitoring Program
An investment of $1.5 million over two years to increase independent research and outcomes to maintain healthy forests on private land.
The Natural Resources Commission recommended the program.
It will support best practice policy for managing farm forests, underpinned by independent, evidence-based analysis to help improve on-ground outcomes.
