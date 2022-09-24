The Land
Farm forestry opportunities strengthened by new government support

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
September 24 2022 - 8:00pm
State government support for farm forestry projects is aimed at making Australia self-sufficient in timber, while giving farmers and their environments a benefit.

An overhaul of the Farm Forestry Codes of Practice, with an investment of $28 million in the recent NSW budget, will be the impetus to roll out a series of programs to make Farm Forestry more accessible and attractive to landholders.

