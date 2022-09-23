The Land
Best September store sale for Wodonga as restockers throw their hands in the air

By Jamie Brown
September 23 2022 - 8:00pm
Jack and Alec McLeod,McLeod's Pastoral at Jingellic, sold Angus steers 12-14 months for $2930 a head. Photo: NVRLX

Wodonga yarded 1024 head of store cattle for its most successful September sale, as restocker demand continues to drive phenomenal bids from eager buyers.

