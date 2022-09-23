Wodonga yarded 1024 head of store cattle for its most successful September sale, as restocker demand continues to drive phenomenal bids from eager buyers.
The lead pen of grass fed Angus steers from McLeod Pastoral, Jingellic on the Upper Murray, made $2930 for 488 kilograms at 600 cents a kilogram.
The milk tooth calves, 12 to 14 months with Jarobee and The Glen genetics, had been grazing on annual rye grass pasture and sold to feedlotter Mort and Co.
"Prices were dear as poison," said Peter Ruaro Livestock agent Scott Campbell, who remarked on the excellent weight for age of some of the lines on offer.
"I would say Thursday's sale was our best for this time of year. I've never seen it so strong as this. It's been dearer, but not this time of year. Surely prices can't keep going but who knows.
"Two months ago we had the Foot and Mouth Disease scare, and a tough winter. The price fall was partly a media beat up but it had to happen. It was a tough winter, wet and frosty but I told my blokes to hold on until spring."
Minto Pastoral sold a run of 250 Angus calves off country at Booligal, with bids to $2550 for a pen of grass fed Angus with Kelly blood, 500kg, sold through Peter Ruraro Livestock.
Jason Byrne, Tintaldra, sold Angus calves 234kg for $1890. Lightwights at 210kg made $1800, sold through Peter Ruaro
Vendor bred Angus cross cows on their second calves sold to $3760 from GJ and D Geary, through Peter Ruaro Livestock.
Hereford cross cows with calves made $3500 from IR and JA Teitz through Corcoran Parker.
Heifers were in short supply, with Angus, 390kg, making $1600 for Alice Springs Pastoral Company, through Corcoran Parker.
