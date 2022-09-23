The yarding of 19.855 Merino and Dohne ewes sold for prices which exceeded most people's expectations at the Hay Annual September Sheep Sale today.
A top price of $440 was achieved for the pen of 404 one year old ewes offered by the Rogers family, Yarto, Booligal (see photograph above).
Other good prices for the maiden ewes included $405 for 351 May'June '21-drop, Alma/Collinsville-blood July shorn ewes offered by Tchelery Pastoral Co, Moulamein, and $402 for the pen of 403 Alma-blood and bred July shorn April/May '21 drop offered by Western Plains Grazing, Alma, Booligal.
The pen of 230 Calga-blood Dohne ewes, August-shorn and May/June '21 drop made $270 for vendors Yurdyilla Pty Ltd, Hillston.
Sales of Merino ewe lambs included $168 for 505 May/June '22 drop, Alma-blood and unshorn when offered by Minarto Pty Ltd, Oxley.
Sales of older Merino ewes included $220 for the pen of 447 April/May '17 drop, July-shorn and Alma-blood sold by the Bunyan Family Trust, Daisy Plains, Booligal.
Andrew Low, Elders Hay, thought the sale was consistent through all pens and was well supported by returning buyers.
"It was a really good sale, the sheep were presented in good forward store condition," he said.
"And the prices paid reflected both their condition and also the reputation of their breeding.
"The sales of the top ewes exceeded our expectations, but most sheep sold for very good values."
Successful buyers came from Forbes, Temora, Narrandera, Griffith, Barellan, Wagga Wagga, Corowa, Hay and Deniliquin, while Victorian buyers came from Echuca, Yarrawonga, Inglewood, Mildura, Swan Hill and Ararat.
The sale was conducted by Hay-based agencies Elders and Nutrien and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
