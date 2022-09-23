The Land
Merino ewes returned to regular buyers at Hay

By Stephen Burns
September 23 2022 - 8:00am
Robert Rogers, Yarto, Booligal with his daughters Sophie and Holly, and his mother Helen with their pen of 404 July-shorn March/April '21 drop Alma-blood ewes sold for $440.

The yarding of 19.855 Merino and Dohne ewes sold for prices which exceeded most people's expectations at the Hay Annual September Sheep Sale today.

