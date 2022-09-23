Vacant Central Tablelands country hits $11,000/acre

A VACANT 172 hectare (425 acre) Orange district property with a dwelling entitlement has sold at auction for $4.7 million - slightly more than $11,000/acre.
The sale price is equal to $27,326/ha ($11,059/acre), which is understood to be a record for vacant land on the Central Tablelands.
Three of the six registered bidders were active at the auction conducted by Ray White Emms Mooney on Friday.
Located in the Spring Terrace area 20km south of Orange, the property comprises of open fertile basalt country.
The well shaded and sheltered country has pastures include cocksfoot, phalaris and sub clovers.
The property is well suited to fattening livestock fattening and fodder and crop production as well as being a peaceful country retreat views across to Mount Canobolas.
Eagle Farm is very well watered by a frontage to Flyers Creek and is divided into 12 paddocks plus three holding paddocks.
The property is currently running 90 cows and calves and has both cattle yards and sheep yards.
The marketing of Eagle Farm was handled by Kurt Adams and Peter Crampton from Ray White Emms Mooney.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.