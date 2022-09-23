Twynam Agricultural Group's Angus bull and female sale was held online, selling to a top of $9000 on Friday via AuctionsPlus.
A total of 22 bulls sold from 54 offered and three females sold from 21 offered.
The bulls grossed $143,500 and averaged $6522.
While the females grossed $8900 and averaged $2966.
The equal top priced bulls were Lot 5 and Lot 6.
Lot 5, Twynam S0005 is by sire Twynam L096 and from dam Twynam M167.
The 19-month-old bull had an EBV of +81 for carcase weight, +23 for milk weight contribution and +3.0 for intramuscular fat.
Lot 6, Twynam S0070 is also by sire Twynam L096 and from dam Rennylea P490.
The 18-month-old bull had an EBV of +81 for carcase weight, -8.3 for days to calving, +3.6 for intramuscular fat, and an Angus Breeding Low Feed Cost Index of $408.
The top priced female was Lot 54 Twynam S0019, selling for $3650.
The 18-month-old heifer is by sire Kansas Judd L76 and from dam Twynam M010.
She was described as exhibiting femininity, frame and softness.
Elders was the selling agent.
