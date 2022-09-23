The Land
Updated September 26 2022 - 9:45am, first published September 23 2022 - 7:00pm
Lot 54, Twynam S0019, sold for $3650 via AuctionsPlus on Friday.

Twynam Agricultural Group's Angus bull and female sale was held online, selling to a top of $9000 on Friday via AuctionsPlus.

