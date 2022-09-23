THE Manchester family offered their largest number of rams ever at Kingsvale Supreme Rams Poll Dorset and Roseville Corriedales sales at Kingsvale on Friday.
A total of 60 of 73 Poll Dorset rams on offer were sold to a top of $4000 and sale average of $1729.
In the Corriedales 23 of 39 rams were sold to a top of $4250 and average of $1604.
Tony Manchester said he was happy with how the Poll Dorsets sold.
"These are the best rams we've produced so far on figures and type," he said.
"Everyone is saying how great the rams look."
Mr Manchester said regular clients came out in force for the Corriedales with more rams offered but they struggled to sell towards the end.
The top priced Poll Dorset ram was the twin born K210063, sired by BR190140, sold to Currawong Livestock, Harden, for $4000.
The ram ranked in the top five per cent for intra-muscular fat and shearforce, in the top 10pc for post weaning fat and the top 20pc for post weaning eye muscle depth.
Repeat buyer Brad Thorsby from Currawong Livestock said the figures of the ram were attractive to him with great eye muscle depth, adequate fat cover and strong eating quality traits.
"Tony always produces rams with great carcase and eating quality," he said.
The ram will go into their commercial flock.
The top priced Corriedale ram was the twin born C200017 sold to Ron and Lindy Blekemore from Blekmore Pastoral Co, Barrimore, for $4250.
The ram ranked in the top five pc for birth weight and yearling fibre diameter.
Mr Blekemore said the wool was the main attraction of the ram.
The Blekemores have been buying rams from the Manchesters for more than 25 years and will use this ram in their commercial flock of 1800 Corriedale ewes.
The selling agents were Elders and Delta Agribusiness, Young, with Cameron Rosser, Delta, and Aaron Seaman, Elders, as the auctioneers.
The sale was interfaced with online platforms Elite Livestock Auctions.
