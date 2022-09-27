The small stock meat plant at Bourke is back up and running, with a plan to process 3000 goats and sheep while creating jobs for the local community.
Thomas Foods International (TFI) has re-opened the NSW processing facility it acquired from Darling River Goat Exports in November last year.
The upgrade and expansion to the small-stock facilities are thanks to a $5 million grant from the NSW Government's Regional Job Creation Fund Round Two.
TFI chief executive officer Anthony Stewart said necessary initial upgrade works had been completed, and the site was operational again.
The upgrade to Thomas Foods International's cold storage facility will include new freezers, conveyor systems and storage, creating 250 ongoing local jobs over the next three years.
"It's great to have Bourke back up and running," he said.
"TFI is excited to re-open this facility, and we're looking forward to working closely with farmers, providing jobs for local workers and economic support for the community.
"We see strong growth potential in Bourke, and we're investing significantly in this facility for the long run. Our current focus will be processing around 3000 head per day of goat and sheep in the coming months as we build the local workforce."
Goat is the most consumed red meat globally, with the market experiencing strong supply and high customer demand, particularly in the United States.
Mr Stewart hosted an official visit on Friday from the Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole and NSW Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders to announce the grant.
The grant will support TFI's investment in scaling-up production and will go towards new freezers and cold storage capacity.
The plant re-opening is already creating jobs for the local community. With the planned capital improvements and a focused approach, TFI aims to create a sustainable workforce of up to 250 jobs over the coming years.
There are currently positions available for process workers (slaughter and boning staff) in qualified trades, including electricians and fitters, to support the facility's ongoing repairs and maintenance program.
Anyone interested in applying can contact TFI by emailing recruitment@thomasfoods.com or call Su Lavery, HR Manager, on 0420 428 902.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said as one of Australia's largest food manufacturing businesses, Thomas Foods International is set to be a state leader in supporting regional jobs and economic growth.
"This $5 million investment will see Thomas Foods International boost local operations and provide a more efficient model for local farmers, enabling them to process stock locally and cut freight costs," Mr Toole said.
Minister for Western NSW Dugald Saunders said the funding would be a welcome boost for the local workforce.
"These are meaningful jobs being created for locals, and that means more opportunities to spend up at local businesses, creating a social and economic boost for the Bourke region," Mr Saunders said.
