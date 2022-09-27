The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Regional jobs funding injection of $5m

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
September 27 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas Foods International operations manager, Bill Adcock, Bourke mayor, Barry Hollman, Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Paul Toole MP, TFI CEO, Tony Stewart, Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW, Dugald Saunders MP.

The small stock meat plant at Bourke is back up and running, with a plan to process 3000 goats and sheep while creating jobs for the local community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.