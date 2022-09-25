The Land
Bogo Merinos sold 217 to committed demand

Stephen Burns
Stephen Burns
September 25 2022
Equal top priced rams - Scott Thrift, Matt Crozier, Mal Peake, Issac Mannion, Joe Walden and Phil Butt.

Earlier this year the Bogo stud was relocated from Yass to a property near Stockinbingal,

