Bogo Merinos sold 217 to committed demand

Earlier this year the Bogo stud was relocated from Yass to a property near Stockinbingal,
It was an expansion of the business, but it was also done in the interests of broadening the potential client base and prove the genetics are just as profitable away from the southern tablelands.
"We are excited about the future of the stud on the new property," general manager of the Cavan Station company Matt Crozier said.
The stud presented 239 Merino and Poll Merino rams complete with data for sale today.
The Australian Sheep Breeding Value's (ASBVs) presented in their catalogue were generated by Merino Select in the analysis dated 7 August 2022.
The ASBV's reported are based on first stage data (yearling) collected under the Sheep Genetics quality control protocols.
An ASBV gives the most accurate indication of the genetic value of each animal.
It takes into account not only the individuals own performance relative to its peers but also the performance of its siblings, other relatives, the heritability of the traits, whether it is a single or twin, date of birth and the age of its mother.
Selecting animals on ASBV data will give a more accurate reflection of the performance of the progeny of a sire than selection on phenotypic (raw) values.
Sale result summary:
217/239 sold
91pc clearance
$10,000 top price (2)
$3191 ave
The equal top priced ram, Lot 5 was purchased by Blantyre Farms Pty Ltd, Young.
Born a single and sired by 190391, the homozygous poll carried a fleece which measured 17.7 micron, -0.9 deviation of fibre (FDD), 2.9 standard deviation (SD) 18.3 coefficient of variation (CV), and 99.5pc comfort factor (CF).
The production indices indicated 129 body weight expressed as deviation from the group average, (BWP), 150 fleece weight expressed as a deviation from the group average (GWP) and 142 clean fleece weight percentage.
The ASBV measurements showed 4.0 yearling weight, 6.3 adult body weight, 28.7 yearling clean fleece weight, 24.5 adult clean fleece weight, -2.9 yearling fibre diameter and 0.20 early breech wrinkle.
The second equal top priced ram, Lot 14 was purchased by Coralyn Pastoral Trust, Greenthorpe..
Born a twin and sired by 190381, the heterozygous poll carried a fleece which measured 18.4micron, -0.2 deviation of fibre (FDD), 3.0 standard deviation (SD) 16.1 coefficient of variation (CV), and 99.7pc comfort factor (CF).
The production indices indicated 121 body weight expressed as deviation from the group average, (BWP), 111 fleece weight expressed as a deviation from the group average (GWP) and 110 clean fleece weight percentage.
The ASBV measurements showed 7.1 yearling weight, 9.7 adult body weight, 32.7 yearling clean fleece weight, 31.8 adult clean fleece weight, -1.7 yearling fibre diameter and 0.62 early breech wrinkle.
The sale was settled by Butt Livestock and Property, Yass, in conjunction with Elders, Yass.
Aaron Seaman Elders had the gavel with guest auctioneer was Paul Dooley.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
