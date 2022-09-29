Letters to the editor | September 29

Want to have your say in The Land. Send a letter to letters@theland.com.au (include your name, location and a contact number). Submissions may be edited.
Foot and mouth disease, both in Indonesia and its possible introduction to Australia, appears to have dropped off the front pages of newspapers, but it is still there and there are a number of issues which need to be rectified now, not later.
The Indonesians are utilising the only available FMD vaccine to control the disease in their country.
This vaccine is made from the same strain of virus (out of about eight potential strains) causing the outbreak and which is killed either by chemicals or heat.
It works very well to eliminate the symptoms of the disease, allowing the animals to grow and produce milk, but does not eliminate the virus in the patient.
The virus can be transmitted to other animals from those that were vaccinated and the affected animal may become a carrier.
This carrier state occurs in a percentage of cattle, sheep and goats, but not pigs.
In cattle, recovered carrier animals can relapse up to three years later, sheep and goats nine months, and with full blown FMD.
This is most likely the way FMD entered Australia in the 1870s, since Britain had an outbreak at the time and Hereford bulls were being imported to Australia by sea.
This carrier state that exists in FMD affected cattle in particular has implications for the present outbreak.
Indonesian authorities are declaring areas free of FMD using lack of clinical cases as the criterion for these declarations.
However, from the above, it is obvious that unless they continue to vaccinate every five months, the disease is likely to reappear.
I am not criticising this approach to eradication, because the only alternative is to slaughter all in-contact animals, as well as affected ones (which they are doing), and this would probably cause political chaos.
In Australia, the carrier state is also going to cause problems. Last time I looked, Ausvetplan had a possible strategy in any FMD outbreak of slaughtering the index (or first) case and vaccinating in a ring around this.
The Dutch authorities did this successfully when the disease spread there from the UK in 2000, but they then slaughtered the vaccinated animals several months later. This is called the "vaccinate to die" policy. Ausvetplan, when I saw it last, promoted "vaccinate to live" as an alternative.
I suspect the reasons were it would allow authorities more leeway to vaccinate huge numbers of animals without having to compensate the owners, and, it would relieve veterinary authorities of the burden of having to check with Treasury before proceeding.
The problem I have with this is the possibility of carriers appearing as clinical cases up to three years down the track. The Ausvetplan answer to this was to use a lab test called "DIVA" to identify any vaccinated carriers which would be slaughtered.
However, like all lab tests, DIVA is not 100 per cent accurate and therein lies the problem. It would be nice if someone from the Office of the Chief Veterinarian could verify what the current policy is on this.
Livestock producers have another problem with any FMD outbreak and that is the agreed (I cannot understand why) policy of compensation for slaughtered livestock to be based on the market price of the animals at the time of slaughter.
In effect, this means the first cases get compensated in thousands of dollars, but subsequent ones in tens of dollars.
The effect of this policy is going to be:
FMD will be very obvious in cattle, but sheep will not look much different to what they did before being infected.
In the UK, the government overcompensated for slaughtered livestock and that had the effect of encouraging producers to report suspect cases and the Brits attribute this speed in reporting to greatly lessening the spread of the disease.
As far as eradication is concerned the biggest problem in Australia is our vast flocks of sheep scattered all over the country with movements from one side of the country to the other occurring routinely.
The fact that sheep are "asymptomatic" (i.e. don't show symptoms) is going to make it hard to identify affected flocks and any delay in reporting the early cases could kill any hope of eradication, or at least delay it for years and years.
I believe this unsatisfactory compensation policy should be addressed now, not at the time of any FMD outbreak in Australia.
It would be interesting to hear the new Agriculture Minister Murray Watt's opinion on this matter because the ball is now firmly in his court.
The industry so far has failed to stare Treasury down, which is a false economy because any prolonged FMD outbreak, or worse still, an endemic, will cost the Australian economy billions and billions of dollars more than necessary.
Dr PETER CARTER, "Umagarlee", Wellington.
These animals all end up in a saleyard, except for a few that might die on farm.
So the cost will be substantial for producers who are constantly having to buy tags.
Who will profit from the change? Who will benefit? Seems to me the first question answers the second question.
Producers already use tags to identify/trace animals. So if this works why change it?
MAXINE FINLAY, Baradine.
I finally worked out why all those city people have four-wheel drives.
It is so after spending a day at Henty Field Days (where it was particularly wet and boggy), they can get out of the car park.
GREG ADAMSON, Griffith.
In a recent article on FarmOnline ("Draft constitution the next step in move to Cattle Australia", September 15, 2022), Cattle Council of Australia's account avoids revealing its disappointing moves, assumingly directed by the state farm organisations (SFOs), which appear to have run roughshod over the grassfed cattle industry reforms.
On November 1, 2021, a total of 21 representative groups signed the terms of reference for a restructuring steering committee (RSC) to draft and implement a new constitution to ensure grassfed producers could benefit from a fully funded, effective peak body with full democracy and transparency.
Retired past CCA president, Markus Rathsmann, has confirmed in the rural press that CCA dishonoured agreed positions by "hijacking" industry reform.
It should be recognised that the SFOs did compromise a great deal for a restructure to a democratic model, as they currently appoint who serves on CCA and thereby the SFOs do have a great deal of control.
But the RSC was close to completing the task of creating a unified common position.
So why have CCA and the SFOs risked goodwill by seizing the process, making unauthorised changes to the RSC draft constitution and restricting the vote on the new constitution to the few members of CCA?
The "minor changes" claimed by CCA strengthen some of the control lost by the SFOs.
Changes result with elected grassroots members having less power to direct policy to the new Cattle Australia organisation and the SFOs even given a "consulting" role, and potentially the ability to abolish the Cattle Australia policy council (also read "Getting the Cattle Australia ducks in a row", The Land, September 22, p22).
RSC gave much deliberation to provide fair balance of representation between the south, west and north Australia and also between large and small producers.
That has been replaced with who pays the most, has the most votes. It is so frustrating coming so close to bringing most grassfed cattle interests together.
DALE STILLER, grassfed cattle producer, Wandoan, Qld.
