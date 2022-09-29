The Land
Cora Lynn Merinos reach a $3800 high

Kate Loudon
Kate Loudon
September 29 2022 - 6:00am
Steve Lindsay, Cora Lynn, Peak Hill, David Johnston, New England, and Schue Bell's Jason Hartin, Narromine, and Jack Finch, Sydney, with the top priced ram.

A clearance of 75 per cent was achieved at the Cora Lynn 35th On Property ram sale held near Peak Hill on Wednesday September 21 with 30 of 40 rams sold to a top of $3800 for an average of $1900.

