Cora Lynn Merinos reach a $3800 high

A clearance of 75 per cent was achieved at the Cora Lynn 35th On Property ram sale held near Peak Hill on Wednesday September 21 with 30 of 40 rams sold to a top of $3800 for an average of $1900.
Topping the sale for Rob, Kay and Steve Lindsay, Cora Lynn Merinos, Peak Hill, was tag 133, purchased by David Johnston, New England.
Sired by $20,000 Poll Boonoke 170374, tag 133 had a micron of 16.9, standard deviation of 2.7, coefficient variant of 16.1 per cent, and a comfort factor of 99.8pc.
"He was a very nice ram.. we feel he will be an asset to the flock... mainly to increase frame size and wool cut, particularly when looking at kilograms of wool per head," he said.
Operating a fine merino flock in the New England, Mr Johnston said he had been using the Cora Lynn bloodlines for about five years and was really happy with how the sheep were performing.
Schute Bell's Jack Finch, Sydney, said is was a strong sale.
"They are pushing towards the future with size, length, and quick maturity," Mr Finch said.
Cora Lynn's Steve Lindsay said he was thrilled with the result of the 35th Sale.
"It is so great to see so many old established clients and more recent clients purchasing. Unfortunately some buyers were not able to make the sale due to the weather," Mr Lindsay said.
"It is wonderful to hear of how well Cora Lynn genetics are performing in various regions and our recent purchase of Poll Boonoke and Wangella genetics, will ensure we are producing rams that will continue to keep our clients at the top of their field," he said.
The sale was conducted by Schute Bell Badgery Lumby.
