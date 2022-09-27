Valley Creek Simmental stud celebrated a full clearance of 22 lots during its inaugural spring bull and genetics sale hosted online via AuctionsPlus on September 16, with buyers from across the east coast of Australia operating throughout the draft.
In all, Stuart and Samantha Moeck of the Binda-based stud offered and sold 16 Simmental bulls to a top of $21,000 and average of $10,938.
Repeat commercial client Russell Parker, Holbrook, purchased the $21,000 sale-topper in VC Supernatural. A 13-month-old homozygous black son of Mader Walk This Way 224B out of VC Strike N051, he was described in the catalogue as "the best overall balanced sire combining the best phenotype with great IGS figures".
Valley Creek co-principal Stuart Moeck said they he was a top bull which was probably the best black bull they had sold so far.
"Phenotypically he is amazing with a really good combination of data on him as well," he said.
"The cow he is out of goes back to the original (Lancaster) Strike (K176) which we won Sydney with. His pedigree has a few generations of predictable genetics in it."
Ranking in the top one per cent of the breed for yearling weight and weaning weight, and top 15pc for satiability, he had a liveweight of 650 kilograms, eye muscle area of 105 square centimetres, fats of 6mm on the rump and rib, an intramuscular fat of 5pc, and a scrotal circumference of 40cm.
The second-top price of $16,000 was paid by repeat stud buyer Simon Hale, Southern Black Simmentals, Lake Bathurst, for VC Sylvester, also by Mader Walk This Way 224B.
Barana Simmentals, Coolah outlaid $10,000 for the top-priced traditional Simmental bull, VC Stockholm, which was the lead lot in the catalogue.
Mr Moeck said most of the animals sold to Queensland and Victorian buyers, with three going locally.
"Demand is there for black Simmental bulls which can be seen with the amount of interest in the sale and sales after," he said. "The black bulls averaged $13,500.
"The biggest growth for us has been direct bull sales into Queensland of red and traditional bulls. We have been supplying bulls as weaners into Queensland, and we have taken another order since the sale."
Four semen packages averaged $310 per straw and topped at $440/straw for a package of 10 straws of RF Calibre 014G purchased by a partnership Bill Cornell of St Paul's Genetics, Henty, and Grant Bullock GB Livestock, Braidwood. A second package of 10 straws of the same bull sold for $420/straw to Ian Bernard, Tumut.
An embryo package, consisting of four embryos by R Plus Reddington 0143H out of Rainbow River Sprinkles 49H, sold for $1600 per embryo to undisclosed buyer.
Looking to the future, the Moecks will be selling their entire T-drop heifer calf drop across two sales in 2023.
"In the autumn sale in March we will sell bulls as well as the entire set of ET [embryo transfer] heifer calves," he said. "In spring will be bulls and the entire drop of natural and AI [artificial insemination] T-drop heifer calves.
"We are focused on phenotype and building new female lines using outcross genetics to Australia that we think will work in the Australian market place.
"We have a particular focus on extra fat cover, disposition, structural soundness and good feet, and cattle with a lot of heart room and capacity."
The online sale was through selling agents Nutrien.
