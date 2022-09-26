Texas Longhorns Australia wrapped up its annual National show and sale in Scone on Saturday, with some exhibitors and vendors travelling more than 1000 kilometres to compete in the event.
The sale included vendors like Double JK Longhorns, N-Bar Longhorns, Cooper Cattle Co, Skinny Lizard Longhorns, Yarrow Creek Texas Longhorns, J.P Cattle Co Texas Longhorns and Rockwood Longhorn who put their longhorn genetics on the market.
In the sale breakdown, three of five cows selling for an average of $2333 and a top price of $3000 for Cooper Cattle Co's Kooroora Space Cat.
The purebred first-calver cow with calf at foot featured in the led section of the show earlier in the day.
Thirteen of 14 offered heifers sold for an average of $2,696, with the top priced heifer Skinny Lizard Rainbow selling to Cameron Turner, Milbrodale, for $4200.
Five Longhorn bulls were sold for an average $2060 from the eight catalogued, with Queensland buyer Red Diamonds Longhorns purchasing the top bull Skinny Lizard Digger for $4800.
Prior to the sale, the national show was held with James Forsyth, Willow Tree judging throughout the day.
The Lamb Family from N-Bar longhorns swept the field, claiming the awards for the supreme exhibit, most successful exhibitor, showmanship award, champion junior parader and the Coolamon champion bull.
Rodney Cooper exhibited the champion female with Kooroora Snow Queen. Mr Cooper was judged to have shown the best-presented exhibit and the champion steer, Kooroora T-Bone.
Dan Lamb, N-Bar Longhorns, commented on the "continuous and growing popularity" the Longhorn breed is receiving in Australia. "Everything's positive in the Longhorn breed, they're gaining in, popularity throughout Australia at the moment with each year more enquires and more people wanting to get involved with the breed," he said. Selling agents were Davidson Cameron and Company, Scone.
