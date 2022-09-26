Texas Longhorns Australia wrapped up its annual National show and sale in Scone on Saturday in what was pristine show conditions. With some exhibitors and vendors travelling over 1,000 kilometers to compete in the dual show and sale event, the sale attracted over 7 vendors who put their longhorn genetics on the market.
Double JK Longhorns, N-Bar Longhorns, Cooper Cattle Co, Skinny Lizard Longhorns, Yarrow Creek Texas Longhorns, J.P Cattle Co Texas Longhorns and Rockwood Longhorn all brought cattle to the sale ring.
In the sale breakdown, 3 from 5 cows were sold to an average of $2,333 and top price of $3,000 with Cooper Cattle Co's Kooroora Space Cat & Heifer the cow selling for $3,000.
The purebred first calver cow with calf at foot featured in the led section of the show earlier in the day.
13 from 14 offered heifers sold to average $2,696 with the top priced heifer Skinny Lizard Rainbow selling to Cameron Turner, Milbrodale for $4,200.
5 Longhorn bulls were sold to average $2,060 from a possible 8 with Queensland buyer Red Diamonds Longhorns purchasing the top bull Skinny Lizard Digger for $4,800.
Prior to the sale, the National show was completed with Mr James Forsyth, Willow Tree judging throughout the day.
The Lamb Family from N-Bar longhorns claimed Supreme Exhibit, Most Successful Exhibitor, Showmanship award, Champion Junior Parader and Coolamon Champion Bull.
Rodney Cooper claimed Champion Female with Kooroora Snow Queen, Best Presented Exhibit and Champion Steer, Kooroora T-Bone.
Dan Lamb, N-Bar Longhorns touched on the "continuous popularity" the longhorns breed is receiving.
"Everything's positive in longhorns, their gaining popularity throughout Australia at the moment with each year more enquires and more people wanting to get involved." said Mr Lamb.
The sale was covered by Davidson Cameron & Co,Scone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.