The Land
Buyers' bids return to the highs of earlier this year at Mid North Coast store sales

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated September 26 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:30am
Bids were bold at Kempsey and Macksville. Photo: File

Prices returned to their former highs at Macksville and Kempsey on Saturday, with Angus cows with calves selling to $4150.

