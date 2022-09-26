Prices returned to their former highs at Macksville and Kempsey on Saturday, with Angus cows with calves selling to $4150.
Numbers were down at both saleyards, as a result of very wet weather with up to 180mm in last week's rain event, but buyer interest was strong with best Kempsey heifers Pregnancy Tested In Calf making $3000, from a Hastings Valley vendor. At the same sale, where just 180 head were yarded, unjoined Angus heifers from the Small family in the Manning Valley made $2740 going to an upper Macleay buyer, reported Kempsey Stock and Land agent Ian McGoldrick.
At Macksville, where 320 head were yarded, agent Jesse Stanton, GJ Kennedy and Co, said Angus cows with calves PTIC to a black bull from Pete Thompson, Warrell Creek, made $4150, going to a Bowraville producer. Mr Thompson bought back in, paying $2650 for Hereford heifers, PTIC to a black bull.
Limousin cows with calves made $4050 going to the Lismore district through Ian Weir and Son.
