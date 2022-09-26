Numbers were down at both saleyards, as a result of very wet weather with up to 180mm in last week's rain event, but buyer interest was strong with best Kempsey heifers Pregnancy Tested In Calf making $3000, from a Hastings Valley vendor. At the same sale, where just 180 head were yarded, unjoined Angus heifers from the Small family in the Manning Valley made $2740 going to an upper Macleay buyer, reported Kempsey Stock and Land agent Ian McGoldrick.

