Bella Lana Poll Merino ram sale tops at $7500, averages $2450

By Mark Griggs
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:23am, first published September 26 2022 - 11:00pm
The $7500 top-priced ram with Nurtien Dubbos Brad Wilson, Hannah Brien holding the ram for buyer Robyn Cosgrove, West Charlton, Rockley; with auctioneer John Settree, Nutrien stud stock Dubbo, and Scot Brien of Bella Lana.

GROWING demand for Bella Lana Poll Merino genetics from returning clients and new buyer enquiries encouraged stud principals Scott and Anna Brien and family to increase catalogue numbers to 190 rams this year.

