Tamworth's feature female store sale yarded almost 2500 cattle despite widespread flooding in the region, with the best cows and calves making $4125.
Prices for cows with calves increased by $200 from the last store sale, with good demand for yearling heifers, either ready to join, topping at $2360, while pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) females selling to $3050.
Most of the yarding was weaner heifers and steers, and these sold well and were in good condition.
The competition was from buyers operating from Guyra, Goondiwindi, Bathurst, and Ebor, as well as local buyers.
There was also significant demand for the well-presented pens of about 378 cows with calves. Strong demand came from the Hunter Valley, along with local competition.
A large number of cows and calves sold to dearer trends.
A standout pen of Angus cows with their first calf at foot sold to $4000/unit. More of this followed with several pens to the $4000/unit mark. There were a number of pens making from $3225 to $3750 and plainer types from $2320 to $3280.
Weaner heifers also sold to dearer trends. Angus calves sold from $1320 to $1820 a head, while black baldy weaners sold from $1200 to $1630. Bos Indicus infused heifers stood out to make $1400 while pens of Shorthorn and Charolais weaner heifers sold to $1710.
Heavy Angus weaner steers sold from $1840 to $2210, and British-cross steers with weight to $1920. Lighter Droughtmaster and Charolais weaner steers sold from $1120 to $1550.
Topping the sale was a pen of 14 cows and calves M and B Wannan, Narrabri, that made $4125. These were second- and third-calf females that were PTIC to Angus bulls.
Peppertree, Bective offered 22 first calf heifers with calves at foot, sired by Booroomooka Angus bulls, which made $4000.
The heifer section of the sale had 815 sold with the top priced pen making $2360, account Springfield, Walcha, while the Boydell family, Kaytoun, Attunga sold a pen of Angus heifers that made $2280. Glenbuddah, Walcha offered Angus heifers, ready to join, that made $2140.
The price range for the 145 Angus yearling heifers yarded, weighing up to 330 kilograms, was between $1750 and $2240, with an average of $1968.
Blacksprings, Barraba offered 20 to 22-month-old heifers that were PTIC to Booroomooka bulls that made $2500.
The Boydell family also offered two pens of quality Angus steers that averaged 330 kilograms to 240kg, topping at $2280 and averaging $2239.
Nomuula, Moonbi offered three pens of Angus steers sired by Te Mania and Excel Angus bulls, with the top-priced pen making $2170.
