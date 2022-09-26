The Land
Best cows with calves make $4125 at Tamworth store sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated September 26 2022 - 10:14am, first published 6:01am
Scott Newberry, Davison Cameron & Co, with a pen of 14 cows with calves account M and B Wannan, Narrabri, that sold for $4125 a head.

Tamworth's feature female store sale yarded almost 2500 cattle despite widespread flooding in the region, with the best cows and calves making $4125.

