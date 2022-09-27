The Land
Bos indicus cattle camp at Casino returns after pandemic to resounding support from next generation of agriculture.

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated September 27 2022 - 2:42am, first published 1:00am
The 29th Casino Bos indicus cattle camp recently fielded a record number of 74 young people for a weekend of education and fellowship.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

