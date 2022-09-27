The 29th Casino Bos indicus cattle camp recently fielded a record number of 74 young people for a weekend of education and fellowship.
Santa Gertrudis breeders Sue and Terry Serone, Willow Oak at Spring Grove, have been on the organising committee from the outset and said this year's event was particularly popular due to two previous COVID cancellations.
"There were so many new young kids," said Mrs Serone. "It's popularity spread by word of mouth; through friends at school and kids who knew each other."
The Wooley brothers from Alstonville have strong connections to the beef industry through both parents and went straight home to choose what cattle they would break-in for show.
Hunter Ellem, from Yulgilbar Santa Gertrudis stud, was awarded the Shirley Armstrong Memorial award for public speaking, and practiced a spiel on his father to let him pick suitable candidates for leading.
Olivia Fahey, from Bizzy Brahman stud at Copmanhurst was awarded the Brahman trophy for her prowess in handling the breed.
Her mother Jessica Fahey said the camp provided the first opportunity for some of the younger participants, after the pandemic caused so much social disruption.
"Kids were doing stuff with other kids with similar interests and they all loved it," she said.
The Clint Edwards memorial trophy for dedication and interest in cattle went to Alex Wilson, 14, from Boonah, Qld.
All the team leaders in charge of five groups of children put their heads together to come up with the winner, and were particularly impressed by Mr Wilson's ability to go out of his way and help others.
Participants came from north of the border to the Clarence Valley, with 21 agricultural students from Maclean High School, under the charge of motivated teacher Chris Kirkland.
Stacey Clark, Stabben Brahmans at Casino, taught the children the art of parading; Bruce Lyle Norco, gave a lesson on nutrition; Peter Barratt, Inverell, assessed the young judging and Greg Fawcett delivered a tutorial on artificial insemination.
The camp was started at Lismore in 1992 by Braford breeders Marion and Barry Frame, now of Warwick.
