A man will attend court in November following the investigation into the theft of a wool bale in the Northern Tablelands.
Police will allege the man entered a property on Glen Ross Road, Guyra, at about 3am on Friday, 16 September 2022, and stole a bale of wool estimated to be worth $5000.
Officers attached to the New England Police District's Rural Crime Prevention Team were notified and began an investigation.
It will be alleged the man then sold the bale to brokers in Inverell.
Following inquiries, a 27-year-old man attended Guyra Police Station on Friday, 23 September 2022, where he was issued with a future court attendance notice for two counts of larceny, destroy or damage property, and recklessly deal with proceeds of crime.
He will appear at Armidale Local Court on Tuesday, 8 November 2022.
