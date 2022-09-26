The Land
Home/Studstock

Gundarimbah all smiles after inaugural sale result

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
September 26 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the three top priced rams are Wal and James Barker, Barker Trading, Cooroora, Grenfell, Bill Gibbs, Trangie Livestock and Property, Clayton Wilson, Woodlea Farming, Woodlea, Balladoran, Geoff Rice, AWN Langlands Hanlon, and Faith Green, Fernleigh, Goonumbla. Photo: Denis Howard

Moving from private sales to a ram sale day can be an overwhelming and nervy experience with a lot of uncertainty around how things will pan out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.