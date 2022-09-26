Moving from private sales to a ram sale day can be an overwhelming and nervy experience with a lot of uncertainty around how things will pan out.
That's exactly what Gundarimbah Merino and Poll Merinos did and the result could not have turned out much better.
The stud, situated just outside of Parkes, held its inaugural ram sale which cleared 100 per cent of the 52 rams on offer to a very healthy average of $2514.
Three rams reached the $4500 top with Lot 3, tag 465, taking top priced horned ram honours while Lot 30, tag 1968, and Lot 48, tag 417, shared top priced poll honours.
Lot 3 was purchased by James and Wal Barker, Barker Trading, Cooroora, Grenfell.
He was recorded measuring 20.7-micron wool with a 3.1 standard deviation, 15.1 per cent coefficient of variation and a comfort factor of 99.1 per cent.
The ram, sired by WA 180380, had strong carcase figures, recording a 32mm eye muscle depth and 5.0mm fat.
Although it was their first time buying from Gundarimbah, Barker Trading did not hold back, buying 11 lots in the ram sale as well as picking up five grade rams afterwards.
Barker Trading run 4000 ewes on the 2000 hectare Cooroora and had a specific purpose buying at the sale.
"We have been on the hunt to return our sheep to the shape we want," James Barker said.
"These rams presented very well and considering the weather the wool was good with very little colour.
"It has been a wet season and seeing these rams look the way they do in similar conditions to ours gives us confidence they can perform for us too."
Gundarimbah Merino and Poll Merinos stud principals Spike and Kate Orr were very pleased with their first sale.
"Our main focus was to get 100% clearance and to do that was very pleasing.
"To get the average we did was great.
"We held the sale to showcase our rams to more buyers and that has been successful.
"We are proud of how we presented the rams for sale, especially considering the rain we have had.
"These rams have had 44 inches in their lifetime, including 19 inches since they were shorn on April 1.
"To produce the bright, white wool they have under trying conditions is very pleasing.
"We look to breed a balanced sheep which allows our clients to decide if they want to focus on wool or meat - it is up to them.
"We will continue to breed down the middle with sheep which keep their wool on a good carcase."
Two polls reached $4500 with the first, Lot 30, sired by PB 184 and purchased by Doug and Clayton Wilson, Woodlea Farming, Balladoran.
Recorded measuring 20.3-micron wool with a 3.2 SD, Lot 30 also had a 15.7% CV and a CF of 99.5%.
The ram had carcase figures of 33mm EMD and 4.0mm fat.
The Wilsons run 3000 self-replacing ewes on 3000ha at Woodlea and have been buying from Gundarimbah for 12 years.
"We keep coming back as these rams have large frames and good solid wool types," Clayton Wilson said.
"They are early maturing and help give us a lambing percentage of 140% through a December joining for a late Autumn drop.
"It has never been as wet as it has this year and we have already had approximately 650mm in a 500mm/year area.
"These rams can perform in these conditions and hopefully they go well for us."
The other top priced poll, Lot 48, was sired by WIL 190512, and was purchased by locals RJ and TA Green, Fernleigh, Goonumbla.
Nicknamed by the Greens as Mr Wrinkle, Lot 48 measured 20.9-micron wool with a 3.4 SD, 18.8% CV, 98.7% CF, 30mm EMD and 6.0mm fat.
On 930ha, the Greens run 2200 ewes with similar bloodlines to Gundarimbah.
"I grew up with Spike and knowing him we saw an opportunity to buy a quality ram," Bull Green said.
"We have gone through the same conditions as them and to see these rams with nice, bright white wool was impressive. That has been the biggest battle so far."
Selling agents were AWN Langlands Hanlon and Trangie Livestock and Property, with the former's Geoff Rice the auctioneer.
Mr Rice was very impressed with how the sale went.
"It was a cracking sale. To market the sheep with a sale for the first time is daunting and for Gundarimbah to get 100% clearance is a great result," he said.
"We were quietly confident but you never know how far above grade prices you will get.
"But the quality of these sheep showed and that is why they averaged as well as they did."
