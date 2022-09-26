ALOEBURN stud principals were very pleased with the results of their Poll Merino ram sale at Boree Creek on Monday.
A total of 83 of 90 rams were sold to a top of $5250 and a sale average of $2494.
Jodie Green, Aloeburn, said she was pretty chuffed with the results in only their sixth sale and with 30 more rams on offer this year.
Ms Green said she was very excited by both the result and the continued improvement for sheep flocks in the future with good support from new and return buyers.
The top-priced ram was tag number 210819, sired by M180946, sold to Dodds Corporation Pty Ltd, Cumnock, for $5250.
The ram ranked in the top five per cent for yearling staple length, early breech wrinkle and ewe rearing ability, the top 10pc for post weaning weight, yearling weight, post weaning eye muscle depth, yearling eye muscle depth and weaning rate, as well as the top 20pc for yearling fat, early breech cover and on the dual purpose index.
The ram had a wool score of 18.2 micron, 3.0 standard deviation, 16.6 coefficient of variation, 99.7 comfort factor, 72.0 staple length and 52.0 staple strength.
Andrew Green, Aloeburn, said it was a cracking ram with the figures speaking for themselves.
"He's got everything in spades," he said.
Buyer Jack Dodds said the ram had good structure and attitude, the wool was dense and had good wrinkle and the ram was a nice length.
As a repeat buyer for the third year Mr Dodds said all the rams have been good and they couldn't go wrong with any.
"We've seen the difference in our statistics and our ewes are producing really nice lambs," he said.
The Dodds run a commercial flock of about 3,500 ewes with this ram, plus three others bought on the day, to be used for joining in November.
The selling agent was Elders Wagga Wagga with Ryan Bajada and Harry Cozens as auctioneers and the sale was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
