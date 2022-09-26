The Land

Focus on NSW grower selling set to sharpen | Grain Wrap

By James Massina, Cargill Awb
September 26 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Focus on NSW grower selling set to sharpen

As October nears and geopolitics, weather and prices have been agonized over for months, and plenty of questions still to answer on where the production number ultimately ends up, one thing is for sure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.