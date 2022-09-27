The Land

Queen Elizabeth II remembered for her lifelong passion for horse racing and breeding

By Virginia Harvey
September 27 2022 - 4:00am
The world recently farewelled Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at London's Westminster Abbey in spectacular style after her passing at age 96. The much-loved icon was renowned for her horse activities as well as for serving as the United Kingdom's longest reigning monarch.

