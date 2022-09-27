The world recently farewelled Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at London's Westminster Abbey in spectacular style after her passing at age 96. The much-loved icon was renowned for her horse activities as well as for serving as the United Kingdom's longest reigning monarch.
Queen Elizabeth participated in one of her favourite past times - horse racing - as a breeder and racegoer.
I was fortunate enough to witness first-hand the pomp and ceremony of Queen Elizabeth and her family during the June Royal Ascot races in England, vying amongst trackside patrons for a prime viewing spot around the parade ring.
There we would stand together for possibly an hour or more in all weather conditions in the hope of glimpsing Her Majesty and gaining some memorable and valuable photographs to remember the day in later times.
Outside of dignitaries, a few people from Australia were invited to her funeral, among these Sydney's leading trainer Chris Waller - and while declining (due to a COVID-19 contact), he reportedly revealed he had periodic conversations with the Queen about horse racing.
The Rosehill-based conditioner currently trains the Queen's imported home-bred gelding Chalk Stream - and while the GB-bred son of Sea The Stars has yet to salute in Australia, he is aiming for some spring success.
Another galloper raced in Australia by Her Majesty was Carlton House, a Street Cry horse which, when trained by Gai Waterhouse, was placed in the ATC Ranvet Stakes-G1 and in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes-G1, the latter a Randwick annual autumn event named in her honour initiated in 1954, and now worth $5 million.
Canberra locals may recall her visit to its racecourse in 1988. While celebrating Australia's bicentenary, the Queen attended an ACT Racing Club meet with the Queen Elizabeth II Bicentennial Stakes, its memorable highlight, with the Bart Cummings trained Beau Zam defeating Bonecrusher.
Earlier this year, the Australian Turf Club received a federal government grant to create a tree planting/garden tribute to the Queen at Randwick as part of her Platinum Jubilee Celebrations. This is now to commemorate her life, the project aims to be completed at the end of the year.
Likely to have another start shortly, Danspur finished at the top of the table of the points score in the 2022 NSW Picnic Championship Series, its grand-final scheduled for Coonamble on Sunday, October 9.
The $50,000 feature Showcase Picnic Championship Final is part of the Coonamble Jockey Club's racing pinnacle event, the $75,000 Coonamble Showcase Cup, with its placegetters eligible for inclusion in the $2 million The Big Dance at Randwick.
Other race features include the Crystal Sprint and the Baradine Cup. The latter race is likely to find support from local residents making the one-hour trip west for the festive occasion.
Prepared by Gavin Groth at Gunnedah, Danspur - at 33 points on the picnic score table - has won eight races and had 15 placings from 56 starts for $112,910 in earnings. A nine-year-old by Casino Prince, Danspur finished only one point ahead of Valadyium, with Gossip (30 points) in third place.
Well-travelled country conditioner Connie Greig puts the polish on Valadyium and Gossip, the latter a seven-year-old mare by Written Tycoon and winner of six races.
Valadyium is also a mare, the six-year-old a winner of seven races and $112,590 in stakes.
Easy Rocking, which died at age 24 in Queensland last year, sired Australia's first two-year-old race of the season when Bedaub won the Pat O'Shea Plate at Toowoomba last Saturday.
Trained at Toowoomba by Mick Nolan, Bedaub is the only named horse of five produced by Easy Rocking from his 2020 offspring. Bred in Queensland, the filly is a half-sister to the 2022 ATC Surround Stakes-G1 winner Hinged (by Tycoon Ruler).
Easy Rocking is one of three Australian-bred Group 1 winners by Sadler's Wells son Barathea, an Irish-bred dual Group 1 winner who shuttled to Widden Stud, Widden Valley, for four seasons from 1995.
On the same day at Ruakaka in New Zealand, Luberon won its juvenile event, the filly belonging to the first crop of the Cambridge Stud-based Zabeel stallion Embellish.
