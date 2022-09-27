The Land
Home/Politics

Bathurst action group spokesman on NSW Government's health inquiry response

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
September 27 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warren Aubin, the spokesman of the Bathurst Health Services Action Group. File photo.

THE Bathurst Health Services Action Group will be waiting and watching to see if the NSW Government delivers on its promises to address the health crisis in regional areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.