It was an incredible three days for PJN Sheds at Henty this year.
Owner-operator Daniel Nadebaum said the level of inquiry at the field days was unprecedented.
"We had four staff there going flat out pretty much the whole time," he said.
"It was by far the busiest year we've ever had at Henty."
Based at Walla Walla, 30 minutes from Henty, PJN Sheds are a part of the furniture at Henty Machinery Field Days, having attended since the 1980s.
From humble beginnings, sharing a site with another business, PJN's presence has grown to such an extent that they now boast a permanent on-site shed.
Mr Nadebaum said after a few years of COVID cancellations, people were keen to get back and enjoy the field days - as were he and his staff.
"We really enjoy catching up with our clients that we don't see very often.
"We service a very large area so it's really good to be able to speak with people we haven't seen in a while."
As always, PJN saw a lot of interest in their hay and machinery sheds.
There was also good inquiry on fertiliser storage sheds this year, which PJN offers some excellent solutions for.
Mr Nadebaum said roofs over yards, calving sheds and feedlot covers are also becoming very popular.
"We're very good at working our sheds in with client's yards to make sure everything functions well," he said.
Since 2019, the second generation, owner-operated business has been run by Mr Nadebaum, son of PJN founders Phillip and Katrina Nadebaum, and Dave Graham, who has worked with the company since he was an apprentice.
The pair share the commitment to quality that the company was built on, with both having a 'do it once, do it properly' attitude.
"When we build sheds we are designing, engineering and building the shed to the absolute highest standard, so that the shed will be there well into the future, for generations," Mr Nadebaum said.
From their expert advice on their engineered designs, to the in-house roll forming of the purlins and cladding, through to delivery and installation, each stage is overseen by the owner operators to ensure that every aspect meets the high standards of a PJN shed.
"Daniel handles the sales, quoting and project management, and I handle the stock ordering, drawing and production side of things," Mr Graham said.
"Daniel and I have worked on every shed that PJN has produced.
"This gives us the highest quality control and ensures efficient installation once on site."
