For over 35 years, PJN Steel Fabrication has been manufacturing structural steel-framed rural and industrial sheds.
According to a company spokesman, they have built their brand on a commitment to being the best in the field.
"From expert advice on our engineered designs, to the in-house roll forming of the purlins and cladding, through to delivery and erection, each stage is overseen by our owner operators to ensure that every aspect meets the high standards of a PJN shed," the spokesman said.
"Last year our owner-operated steel fabrication business rolled over into a second-generation, with Daniel Nadebaum and David Graham stepping up as the new directors of the company."
Daniel Nadebaum is son of Phillip and Katrina Nadebaum, founders of the company.
He has been in and around the company all his life and has worked for PJN for the last 14 years.
David Graham joined PJN as an apprentice back in 1999 and has been with the company ever since, for the last 20 years.
Both Daniel and Dave share the commitment to quality that the company was built on, with both having a 'do it once, do it properly' attitude.
"When we build sheds we are designing, engineering and building the shed to the absolute highest standard, so that the shed will be there well into the future, for generations," Mr Nadebaum.
The comprehensive in-house processing and roll forming operation at PJN enables them to produce quality sheds while maintaining competitive pricing.
Clients also deal direct with the manufacturer from beginning to end, ensuring a high level of customer service and expert advice which provides them with the knowledge the building is exactly suited to requirements.
"Daniel handles the sales, quoting and project management, and I handle the stock ordering, drawing and production side of things," Mr Graham said.
"So, every shed that we produce both Daniel and I have worked on.
"This gives the highest quality control and ensures efficient erection on site."
I'm a journalist with ACM Agriculture. Email me at kate.oneill@austcommunitymedia.com.au
