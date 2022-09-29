In another setback for the NSW Government's flood plain harvesting regulations, the Legislative Council has for the fourth time voted for a disallowance motion, despite Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MPs voting in support of the government.
The disallowance motion on the Government's Water Management (General) Amendment (Floodplain Harvesting Access Licences) Regulation 2022, passed the Legislative Council last Wednesday in a vote of 16 for and 15 against.
While water sharing plans and licences in the Border Rivers and Gwydir catchments have been signed off, the disallowance puts plans for the Namoi, Macquaire-Castlereagh and Barwon-Darling catchments on hold.
Justin Field MLC said the Government's proposed rules have failed to ensure a fair share of flood flows downstream while allowing billions of litres of new floodplain harvesting licences to be issued to Northern Basin irrigators with minimal restrictions.
"This issue has dragged on long enough. I'm calling on the Premier Dominic Perrottet to intervene and back fair rules for floodplain harvesting that will deliver for all water users and the river and not just upstream irrigators," he said. "If he won't act, this and the broader failures of the NSW Nationals on water will be an election issue in March.
"There is broad agreement that floodplain harvesting should be regulated, licenced and measured but the current rules around this type of take leave downstream communities and the environment carrying the risk."
The Government is sticking with it's floodplain harvesting policy and believes it will strengthen protection for the environment and downstream water users.
"The policy reduces the practice to legal limits, including the Sustainable Diversion Limit and the 1994 Cap," a spokesman for the Minister for Lands and Water said.
"If FPH is not licensed, the practice will continue to grow unconstrained.
"By licensing floodplain harvesting and reducing the water drawn from floodplains to legal limits, water is returned to rivers and floodplains, including around 100 gigalitres per year to the Northern Basin, and three times that volume in wetter years."
Independent MP for the Murray, Helen Dalton put a disallowance forward for the Legislative Assembly which was voted down.
"When I put my disallowance motion up, I knew I didn't have the support," she said. "It was to draw attention to the negative impacts this regulation would have on a $24 billion staple food industry in the Southern Basin, the Darling-Baaka River and communities.
"This regulation gives a small select group of northern NSW irrigators access to a volume of water above the legal limit licensed and metered Southern Basin irrigators operate under - its one rule for the north and a different one for the south.
"Basin law only allows for around 46GL of FPH and across these northern valleys, the regulation allows around 350GL and a bonus of a 500 per cent carryover.
"I have no doubt they will try to again push this regulation through in January which shows just how little respect the National Party have for the rest of NSW."
