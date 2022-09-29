The Land
Upper house blocks Government's regulations for a fourth time

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
Updated September 29 2022 - 9:35pm, first published 10:00am
Member for the Murray, Helen Dalton, said the Government's FPH regulation gives one rule for the north and a different one for the south.

In another setback for the NSW Government's flood plain harvesting regulations, the Legislative Council has for the fourth time voted for a disallowance motion, despite Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MPs voting in support of the government.

