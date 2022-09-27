Community consultation is widely seen as a means of improving public policy.
It's about working with, and listening to, communities.
About making sure people have their say, and are listened to, with the intention of ensuring that decisions are more likely to be effective, sustainable and demonstrate that community contribution matters.
The NSW government's approach to planning in their own words is, "to deliver a strategic and engaging planning system that reflects what our community wants, we need the community to participate. We want this participation to be as easy and meaningful as possible and we want communities to be involved in planning decisions from the beginning and throughout the process".
Given these aspirations, you would expect NSW government and ministers to value the opportunity to consult broadly, particularly on large-scale infrastructure projects.
However, recent experience indicates otherwise, and I'll illustrate by way of a couple of examples.
Inland Rail is a significant "nation-building" infrastructure project.
A project with the potential to better connect producers to markets and create new opportunities for businesses, industries, and regional communities, in the process transforming many communities.
CWA of NSW has repeatedly and publicly supported this project and has invested considerable time and resources in engaging with members, local communities, and contracting experts to examine and respond to thousands of pages of reports generated in the Narrabri to Narromine route planning approval processes.
Based on expert advice and lived experience CWA of NSW has raised well-founded concerns on certain aspects of this project for years now with Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC), and federal ministers.
Issues related to flooding and hydrology, impacts on agricultural lands and associated severance concerns and fencing standards to name a few areas that have real implications for rural communities across the alignment (which runs from one side of the state to the other), and serious impacts on hundreds of NSW constituents.
There are also landholders that have, in some respects, come to terms with the location of the route and how it impacts them, but the ongoing uncertainty impacts investment and other decisions.
NSW elected representatives and senior bureaucrats continue to dismiss the opportunity to consult with the community as they characterise the project as a federal one, and therefore of little interest to NSW.
Despite being a federal project, many issues and concerns fall wholly and solely within the NSW minister of planning's remit, who continues to ignore meeting requests.
An alarming attitude given the level and rigour of our local community engagement, the research evidence we have gathered and put forward, and recognising that this high-stake project that could if not correctly delivered end up a disruptive and unproductive white elephant.
Another elephant, this time in the room, is the way the NSW government communicated its decision to renew the Petroleum Exploration Licences (PELs 1, 12 and 238) on the Liverpool Plains in April this year.
Under the cover of Easter, the announcement appeared in the government gazette, without first communicating with local communities and in direct contradiction to the wishes of the entire community.
Buoyed by the success of this approach PEL 438, the centrepiece of the Narrabri Gas Project was renewed this time exquisitely timed to hit in the days following the federal election in May.
Timed not to cause controversy for local candidates prior to the election and using post-election media analysis coverage to mask potential interest.
In terms of community consultation, again the tactic from those in power was to ignore community groups until a decision was made. Miraculously on May 24, 2022, some five months after our approaches to government, and timed to arrive after PEL 438 was renewed, CWA finally received a response informing us of the renewal decision on PELs 2,12 and 238.
It was extremely disappointing to be brushed aside in such an underhanded way.
The landholders, and community, deserve far better.
This approach has become a pattern that points to a wider problem both within the NSW government and within the NSW planning system.
If the government is serious about working with, and listening to, communities to build long-term relationships and develop meaningful solutions then things must change, and change quickly before the next election, because at present they are falling way short of the commitment made in their own planning policy "(a) ...commitment to you that your voice will be heard and help shape your neighbourhood, your state and your future".
