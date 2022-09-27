Records were smashed at the Richmond Merino Studs 13th Annual On Property sale which was held at the Bunadillla Showgrounds due to wet weather, with rams selling to three states.
Overall, 115 of 120 rams sold to a top of $16,000 for an average of $3834.
Topping the sale and setting a new stud record for Trevor and Sarah Ryan, Richmond Merino Stud, Quandilla, was tag 280, purchased by Martin Brothers Pastoral, Cassilis, for $16,000.
The record was previously set at $11,000 for the sire of 280, Richmond 160110, purchased by East Loddon Merino stud, Wanganella, in 2017.
The sale topping polled ram had a micron of 19, standard deviation of 2.9, and a comfort factor of 99.9 per cent.
Tag 280 was in the top 5pc for figures within the coefficient of variant, staple length, and staple strength.
The ram was also in the top 10pc for weaning, yearling, and hogget weights, post weaning and yearling clean fleece weights, and the Merino Production and Dual Purpose Plus indexes.
Purchaser Antony Martin said he had purchased a ram from the stud two years ago that had performed exceptionally well but had passed away so was looking to find a replacement.
"I think this ram will do the job well by the looks of him," Mr Martin said.
Mr Martin said he was looking for good wool and meat traits when selecting the ram as he was producing wethers for their wool and then meat.
The second top priced ram was tag 662, purchased for $12,000 by EA and JG Lawson, Cookardina.
Sired by 190689, 662 had a micron of 16.5, SD of 2.75, and CF of 100pc.
The polled ram ranked in the top 5pc for all body weight figures, carcase weight, scrotal circumference, staple length, and the Dual Purpose index.
It was also in the top 10pc for the Merino Production index and the Dual Purpose Plus index.
Neil Lawson said he selected the ram for its "really nice wool and good carcase traits".
Mr Lawson said he generally bred his own rams for a pure Merino production system with classed out females being joined to White Suffolk rams for first cross lambs.
There were a number of substantial volume buyers present with Geeron Partnership, Forbes, and Old Springfield Partnership, Cooma, both securing 14 rams.
Geeron Partnership's draft topped at $4000 for tag 913 and averaged $2714 while the Old Springfield Partnership averaged $4535 for a $5000 high for tags 080, 571, 385, 240, and 438.
Old Springfield Partnership's George Haylock, Cooma, said he had been purchasing rams from Richmond for a number of years and they had been performing well.
"We are still returning because of the quality of animal there is here," Mr Haylock said.
"We still like the animal Trevor is producing and where he is going and has gone with his program," he said.
With a mixed operation focused on Merinos, Mr Haylock said he produced wether lambs to go over the hooks and kept all ewes for self replacement with the Merino flock at about 6000.
Also purchasing a large draft was Tallimba based Kitto Pastoral Co which purchased 13 rams for an average of $3307.
Stud producers were also quite active in the sale with Mumblebone Merino Stud, Wellington, purchasing two high selling rams for an average of $7000.
Seven rams were purchased from interstate buyers with RA and JA Weight, Whoroula South, Vic, purchasing five for an average of $4400, RF and VJ Allen, Byawatha, Vic, purchasing one ram for $4500.
South Australian based CJ and ML Fergerson, Tintinara, also securing one ram for $6000.
Auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, said there were a few new clients with many return buyers pushing hard to secure rams.
"If felt like it was going to be a strong sale all morning just from the vibes in the shed," Mr Dooley said.
"The sale was up on last year too for both the top and average prices," he said.
The new stud record average of $3843 eclipsed the previous record by a massive $763 with the last high being $3080 which was only set last year.
Elders Aaron Seaman, Young, said the sale was very strong.
"People were after a bit of production and better wool in the sheep," Mr Seaman said.
Absolutely thrilled with the sale results, Mr Ryan said there was strong support for his rams after very challenging circumstanced in the lead up to the sale.
"These rams have had everything nature could throw at them, they were born in the water and have spent this whole winter in the water too," he said.
"Our rams have come up really well in their wool and feet and that is due to our strong emphasis on selecting for high quality wool and skin types, and structure."
"We are very happy that we have been able to increase our carcase figures without compromising the quality of wool he have always had," Mr Ryan said.
The sale was conducted by Elders with auctioneer Paul Dooley taking bids.
