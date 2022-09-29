Reform to national representation for Australia's grass-fed cattle industry has been a long time in the making.
But despite supporting industry reform, NSW Farmers will be voting 'no' to the draft constitution for Cattle Australia, the proposed new peak body replacing the Cattle Council of Australia.
The Australian grass-fed cattle industry is diverse.
A key strength of the Cattle Council of Australia, the current peak industry body, is that it captures this diversity and gives the states and territories equal representation.
In its current form, Cattle Australia's draft constitution creates an inequitable and unfair voting system - a fundamental divergence from its predecessor - and from core principles underpinning many successful industry bodies.
The legitimacy of the proposed new body would also be seriously undermined by another key aspect of the draft constitution - the power of Cattle Australia's Board to set policy.
Again, the new body cannot be truly representative if a policy council made up of state and territory delegates is not empowered to set policy.
With the Board holding so much power, the policy council would be beholden to the Board.
We are also concerned about the lack of detail around how the proposed body would be resourced and funded. In order for voting entities to assess whether Cattle Australia could be successful in the long-term, a clear business plan and budget must be shared.
At the end of the day we want what's best for farmers - and we are unconvinced that this proposed new body will deliver any real benefit to grass-fed beef producers.
As a founding member of Cattle Council of Australia, NSW Farmers is unwavering in our commitment to seeing the diversity of our grass-fed cattle industry represented at a national level.
But we are also unwavering in our commitment to securing good outcomes for farmers.
We have a responsibility to protect our members' interests and policy, and so, we will be voting against Cattle Australia's draft constitution.
