Celebrating his 44th annual on-property ram sale at Willandra, Jerilderie, Ross Wells took the opportunity to have his memoir and tribute to his family It's not all about sheep, launched before the auction.
Recording his memories of growing up on a farm but without a lot of interest in sheep, Ross also takes the reader through the joy and grief of family life, and of his resilience in the face of many challenges so well known to all - falling wool prices, indifferent stock and grain prices, fire, flood and drought.
It is a wonderful publication, and we all wish Ross well with the sales of his book, the proceeds of which will be donated to Cystic Fibrosis Community Care - Victoria.
The number 1 copy of the book was auctioned by Ron Rutledge, Nutrien and after the winning bid of $3400, the book was signed and placed in Geoff and Dianne Peters' hands by Ross.
Mr and Mrs Peters, from Ballatherie, Hillston, are long time supporters of the Wells' family and the genetic direction of the Willandra stud.
Before the auction, it was announced that Nutrien Finley and Elders Jerilderie had each donated $1000 to the charity.
The auction of 118 stud and specially selected rams took place after lunch.
The top price of $7500 was paid by George Simpson, Yooroobla, Jerilderie for Lot 19, an AI son of Yarrawonga 170193.
He was advised in his selection by Clyde McKenzie, Elders Deniliquin wool manager.
The average for the 107 rams sold was $3439.25.
After the sale, an emotionally rewarded Ross Wells said the sale was 'solid' with keen demand for the heavier cutting sheep.
The auction was settled by Elders Jerilderie and was conducted along with Nutrien Finley and was listed on AuctionsPlus.
The auctioneers Nick Gray (Elders) and Ron Rutledge (Nutrien) shared the rostrum.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
