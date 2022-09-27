Tattykeel Australian White sale draws crowds from across Australia

The 9th annual Tattykeel Australian White Sale has drawn a crowd of interested parties from across Australia to Black Springs on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Commercial and stud producers, interested in the growing potential and market opportunities associated with the shedding breed made their way to the birthplace of the Australian Whites to inspect the offering and listen to guest speakers.
These included Professor Aduli Malua-Aduli from James Cook University, Paradigm Foods general manager Nick Thompson, Margra Lamb ambassador and internationally acclaimed chef Mark Best, and butcher Robert Retallick.
Following the presentations, attendees were treated to a range of lamb inspired canapes from renowned chef Mynette Richardson.
The Gilmore family of Tattykeel will offer 646 sheep in the largest offering of Australian Whites to ever go under the hammer during the sale.
It will include 216 stud ewes, 30 elite stud rams, and 400 flock rams.
The sale commences 10am today, Wednesday September 28 and will be conducted by QPL Rural with online interface through AuctionsPlus.
