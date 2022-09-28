The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Former chief back in the Costa chair after sudden departure of latest CEO

September 28 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A lack of farm workers and pandemic disruption were behind the reasons why Costa Group CEO Neil Hallahan resigned from the job this week, leading to a plunge in share prices.

The latest Costa Group CEO, Neil Hallahan, stepped down this week after less than 18 months in the role, a move that triggered a 14 per cent share price tumble to its lowest point in six years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.