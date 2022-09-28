The latest Costa Group CEO, Neil Hallahan, stepped down this week after less than 18 months in the role, a move that triggered a 14 per cent share price tumble to its lowest point in six years.
Former Costa group chief executive Harry Debney, who was chief executive from 2010 until April last year, has taken back the chair.
Pandemic pressure on logistics, weather disruptions to fruit and vegetable production and a lack of willing farm workers had taken a toll on profits.
In a statement issued by the company Mr Hallahan said an "intense couple of years in agriculture (was) made even more challenging with the overlay of the COVID-19 pandemic".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.