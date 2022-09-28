The Land
Tattykeel Australian White ram sets $240,000 record

By Hannah Powe and Julia Wythes
Updated September 28 2022 - 4:39am, first published 3:00am
Tattykeel 'Platinum' ET210184 has sold for a record $240,000 to the Elite Syndicate of Sans-Souci, Bungarley, Doonkami and Regal studs.

UPDATED 2:40pm Wednesday September 28

