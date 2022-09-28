Weroona delivers crops, lambs and cattle

CHOICE 1245 hectare (306 acre) North West NSW property Weroona is located in the heart of the favoured Winton/Bithramere agricultural area, 23km west of Tamworth.
Featuring soft chocolate basalt soils, the property has a strong history of producing top grain and fodder crops as well as prime lambs and cattle.
About 80 per cent of the country is arable with the property divided into eight main farming paddocks and four grazing paddocks.
The exceptionally well developed property, has been designed for sheep, cattle and cropping.
Water is supplied by a bore pumping to a 130,000 litre steel header tank, which gravity feeds the network of concrete troughs located in each paddock. There are also several dams and a second unequipped bore.
Improvements include a quality set of 150 head capacity steel cattle yards, 400 head capacity sheep yards, a two stand raised board shearing shed incorporated in a 18x12m shed with three phase power, a 24x12m hay shed, workshop, a stable complex, and a 110 tonne silo.
The three bedroom home situated in a great position, with exceptional views able to enjoyed from every room in the home, including a picturesque outlook over the quality farmland.
The air conditioned, open plan home also a large deck area with a spa and wrap around verandahs on three sides. There is also 200,000 litres of harvested water storage.
A drive through 8x8m double carport is located adjacent to the home.
Weroona is also described as being suitable for an equine operation with its infrastructure and proximity to Tamworth and the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre.
Weroona will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Tamworth on October 20.
Contact Riley Gibson, 0417 441 688, Ray White Rural. Tamworth.
