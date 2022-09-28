The Land

Weroona delivers crops, lambs and cattle

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
September 28 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

CHOICE 1245 hectare (306 acre) North West NSW property Weroona is located in the heart of the favoured Winton/Bithramere agricultural area, 23km west of Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.