The Land

Namoi Valley's Elken Downs auction now on October 19

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
September 28 2022 - 6:30am
Elken Downs will now be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Gunnedah on October 19.

ONGOING wet conditions have pushed the auction date of the quality Namoi Valley property Elken Downs to October 19.

