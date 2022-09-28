At just 15 Eden Kaminski has put his hand up for one of the most important jobs in the cattle ring.
The youngster will be helping run the section during his local show at Camden Haven, on the Mid North Coast.
"Without young people and young competitors there is no show," said Eden, who is part of a growing number of young people who are flocking back to agriculture events post COVID-19.
"I want to promote our show and to promote it to youth as we need to keep them coming through so all shows can continue," he said
"And the Camden Haven Show committee love the enthusiasm so much that they asked for more young people to come on board."
Eden's love of showing cattle started when he hit high school and joined the cattle team.
From there he progressed through the ranks and went on to Sydney Royal where he showed with a private cattle team this year.
"I got the opportunity to go down and ended up spending eight days on a team preparing cattle, which was such great experience," he said.
He will be the cattle steward alongside Chatham High School agricultural teacher Yan Kleynhans, when Camden Haven Show kicks off on October 15 and 16 at Kendall Showground.
The showground is unique, being one of only five privately owned showgrounds in NSW.
"It's been a couple of years since we've had a show so we are trying to go off with a bang to make it a good show," he said.
"I have approached schools as far as Kempsey who will be coming for the first time so it's going to be full program."
AgShows NSW president Peter Gooch said there had been a resurgence of young people coming back to the show after COVID-19.
"They have missed the competition of parading animals and schools competing against each other with the possibilities of going to the Royal," Mr Gooch said.
"It's more than ever before because of the absence of not having a local show and the absence of local competition."
Mr Gooch said this had been evident across the state including at Penrith Show where there was a record of 17 schools for a two day event parading beef and dairy cattle.
Meanwhile AgShows NSW and the Department of Primary Industries hosted a Youth Judging Work for the first time at Tocal College where they had 130 registered students.
The students learned cattle judging tips and tricks for cattle as well as grains while the South Coast and Tablelands also held a youth workshop, The Ag Group.
