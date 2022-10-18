The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Rabobank award goes to Sam Conway

By Simon Chamberlain
October 18 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah farmer Sam Conway takes home prestigious Rabobank award

Gunnedah district grain grower Sam Conway has been recognised for his development of an innovative 'co-farming' business model designed to reduce production risk for small to mid-sized broadacre farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.