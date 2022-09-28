The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Bundilla Merino stud breaks their own top price record

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
Updated October 5 2022 - 2:40am, first published September 28 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cleo, Lily, Mimi, Jill, and Rick Baldwin, Rick Power, Bundilla Poll Merino Stud, Young, Nutrien Ag Solutions Stud Stock, Young, Paul Dooley, Tamworth, and classer Jason Southwell, Young, with the record breaking $18,000 top priced ram.

Top priced records were smashed for Rick, Jill, and Ross Baldwin at the Bundilla Poll Merino 37th Annual Sale held on property near Young with rams going to five states.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.