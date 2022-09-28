Top priced records were smashed for Rick, Jill, and Ross Baldwin at the Bundilla Poll Merino 37th Annual Sale held on property near Young with rams going to five states.
Overall, 309 of 320 rams sold to a top of $18,000 for an average of $3907.
Breaking the on farm record and topping the sale at $18,000 was tag 212071 which was purchased by Western Australian based SJ, SL, and FK Hall, Tenterden.
This new top surpassed the previous record by $2000 after being set at $16,000 during last years sale.
Sired by 192700 and out of 171305, the twin-born ram weighed 91.5 kilograms.
Affectionately known as Cinnamon Roll, the ram had a micron of 19.4, standard deviation of 2.6, coefficient variant of 13.3 per cent, and a comfort factor of 99.5pc.
Top 1pc for litter size and weaning rate, top 5pc for yearling eye muscle depth, and the top 10pc for fibre diameter coefficient of variation.
The ram also ranked in the top 20pc for post weaning, yearling, and hogget weights, and yearling worm egg count.
Bundilla's Rick Baldwin said 212071 was an industry leading ram.
"There are not many sheep in the industry with that level of breeding and such a white wool," Mr Baldwin said.
"He is an industry leader in many traits and that just makes him even more unique," he said.
Reaching the second top price of $15,000 was tag 212807, purchased by Porta Down Pastoral Co, Young
The 92.5 kilogram son of 191698 was in the top 5pc for yearling and hogget weights, and the top 10pc for post weaning weight and yearling fibre diameter.
The ram had a micron of 18.5, SD of 3.2, CV of 17.5pc, and CF of 99.
Speaking on behalf of Porta Down was classer Andy McLeod, Dubbo.
"They were looking for a ram with a low micron, under 19, with good structure, and excellent wool quality," Mr McLeod said.
"The ram had the Bundilla objective of multiple births and good doing ability," he said.
Porta Downs was a mixed farming operation breeding their own Merino rams to join about 4500 Merino ewes for wool production. Surplus ewes were also joined to terminal sires for fat lamb production.
Purchasing a large draft of 30 rams was Windridge Farms, Young, to a top of $3000 for an average of $2033.
Mr Baldwin said he thought the sale was absolutely fantastic.
"I am really proud of the rams we have offered up and there are some fantastic rams with data that were good value for clients across the board," Mr Baldwin said.
"We are in it for the long run and we don't want to see clients walk away if they can't get value rams.
"Rams sold to five states and that gives us a lot of confidence in what we are doing.
"We have a lot of young clients and a lot of new clients coming in each year and I think we are gradually building a sheep based on what they want,' he said.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, and Rick Power, Nutrien Stud Stock, Young, taking bids.
