BONGONGO Angus wrapped up the bull sale season in the south with a pleasing sale result at Coolac on Wednesday.
A total of 102 of 102 bulls were sold to a top of $30,000 and a sale average of $14,274.
Stud principal Bill Graham said it was very solid sale for the end of the season.
"The Angus industry has reached an equilibrium of supply and demand which was reflected in the sale," he said.
"We were very happy with the yearling bulls for a slow start they sold exceptionally well."
Elders agent Steve Ridley finished up the season with his final sale after a long association with Bongongo Angus.
Mr Graham said it had been a privilege of years of friendship with Mr Ridley.
Throughout the sale there were many repeat buyers which Mr Ridley said was a testament to the program.
The top priced bull was the 18-month-old Bongongo S8, son of Bongongo P212 and Bongongo Q124, sold to Coots Creek Angus, Murrumbateman, for $30,000.
The bull ranked in the top five per cent for direct calving ease, milk, scotal size, carcase weight, rib fat and on the Angus breeding index and Angus breeding low cost feed index, as well as the top 15pc for calving ease daughters, 400 and 600 day growth, days to calving, eye muscle area, rump fat and intra-muscular fat.
Reutrn buyer Renarto Gaspari, Coots Creek, said the figures ticked the boxes for the traits they were looking for, especially milk and IMF.
The bull will be used for joining with heifers, as part of their commercial herd of 800 cows and 300 heifers.
Mr Graham said the bull's sire Bongongo P212 has been breeding exceptionally well for the program and there will be a great run of future calves with figures to match from Bongongo S8.
There were several volume buyers including Baltimore Enterprises, Junee, who bought eight bulls.
The selling agent was Elders Gundagai with Steve Ridley, Goulburn, Harry Waters, Gundagai, and Lincoln McKinlay, Inverell, as auctioneers.
The sale was interfaced with online platform AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
