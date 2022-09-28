The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Bongongo Angus, Coolac, tops at $30,000 and $14,274 average

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
September 28 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders agent Steve Ridley, Bongongo's Bill Graham, Ted Murphy, Georgia Graham (holding daughter Poppy Stapleton), Coots Creek buyers Jason Apps and Renarto Gaspari and Delta Ag Yass agent Bill Frew with the top priced bull sold for $30,000.

BONGONGO Angus wrapped up the bull sale season in the south with a pleasing sale result at Coolac on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.