Big demand, including from Western Australia, for Westray and Genanegie rams pushed the two studs' combined annual on-property Merino and Poll Merino sale to three new record top prices.
All up, Westray offered and cleared 128 rams to average $4074 and Genanegie sold 46 from 48 offered to average $2462.
The sale topped at $19,000, for Westray 210069, which was purchased by the Stanford Family, Lynda Vale, Peakhill.
This was a record top for the stud and the Stanfords were drawn to this ram for its exceptional figures and phenotype.
"We wanted deeper bodied, heavier cutting wool with more nourishment and this ram was 50pc above the average for gross fleece weight. He is excellent on his feet and legs with exceptional sire characteristics," said Benjamin Stanford, Lynda Vale.
Vendor, Mr Tremain-Cannon, Westray, said the ram had a strong head, with exceptional purity with no pigment, and a "real sire's outlook".
"His wool cut to micron ratio is outstanding, with 19.5 micron (fibre diametre) and he will cut in excess of 12 kilograms. To be able to do to that is the productivity that we continually talk about," he said.
The Stanford family has used Westray rams for as long as 40 years and at this year's sale bought four rams, all sons Westray 180023 to average $13,125.
The second-top-priced ram was the polled lot, Westray 210047, which sold for $16,000 to Lawrence Clifford, Bindaree Merinos, Berridale.
This ram caught Mr Clifford's eye and he was determined to secure the purchase.
He said he looks for productivity, fertility, growth for age and wool cut and this ram had them all.
"I have just registered a new Poll Merino stud. I was looking for a heavy-cutting polled ram and he was the was the heaviest-cutting polled ram in the shed. He was long and deep with good muscle and topline," Mr Clifford said.
Westray volume buyers included Cannon Partners Family Trust, Oakleigh, Tomingley, who bought 13 rams to average $2904.
Another volume buyer was Pentdale Nominees, Carwell Station, Coonamble, purchasing 11 rams to average $5977.
The top price for Genanagie was Genanagie Black 4, at $12,500, also a new high price that stud.
Black 4 sold to Warrick McMahon, repeat buyer of 20 years from Broomehill near Katanning, WA. He was back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions had been lifted and this was one of two rams he bought to average $7750.
"Skin quality and nourishment of the wool is what keeps us coming back. You will go a long way to find such quality," said Mr McMahon.
"Their motto is 'deliberately different', and I believe the difference is their skin quality and nourishment, which I don't think you will find in many other places."
Among the volume buyers of Genanagie rams was the Trugett Family, Euchareena, who bought 10 to average $2000.
The Mitton family, Grenfell, also bought 10 rams at a $2750 average.
Blake Tremain-Cannon, Westray and Genanegie, was extremely please with the sale.
"It was an outstanding result. It was really strong early with a big crowd," said Mr Tremain-Cannon.
"Productivity was certainly chased. With this inflationary environment you need to be productive to sustain any margin to be viable.
Brad Wilson, Nutrien Dubbo said credit must be given for how the wool held up in the wet season "and the presentation shows the strength in their program".
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Dubbo, with John Settree as auctioneer.
