Yara to focus on premium nitrate-based fertilisers

Yara Crop Nutrition will focus on marketing its range of premium nitrate-based fertilisers in Australia following the divestment of its agricultural liquid fertilisers business last month. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Yara.

Yara Crop Nutrition has announced it will focus on marketing its range of premium nitrate-based fertilisers in Australia following the divestment of its agricultural liquid fertilisers business last month.

Accompanying this will be a significant rationalisation of the company's product portfolio and distribution partnerships, as well as a restructure of its administration, transport and warehousing systems.

Yara Crop Nutrition Country Manager - Australia, Tim Erbacher, says the changes will enable the company to focus on its core strengths.

"Our competitive advantage is the manufacture of premium quality, low carbon footprint nitrate-based fertilisers," he said.

"Refocussing our attention and resources on these strengths will allow us to develop opportunities that are in line with our ambition of growing a nature-positive food future.

"Yara is the world's leading crop nutrition company and a provider of environmental and agricultural solutions.



"We strongly believe that through our knowledgeable staff, our network of local warehouses and our strong partner retail network, we can be the leading provider of sustainable crop nutrition solutions to Australian food producers.

"We particularly see an opportunity in partnering with producers who are targeting Asian markets, which are forecast to grow significantly in over the next 15 years.

"Our superior product quality, traceability and a known, low carbon footprint means we have a unique opportunity to support brand integrity programs above and beyond delivering better agronomic outcomes."

Focus will be placed on Yara's premium range of nitrate-based fertilisers, namely YaraMila compound NPK, YaraRega soluble compound NPK, YaraLiva calcium nitrate and YaraTera fully-soluble fertilisers.

Yara will continue to distribute liquid products such as YaraVita foliar micronutrient and a selection of the YaraTera Substrafeed range.

Mr Erbacher also flagged a number of organisational changes, including the closure of the company's Townsville and Sydney warehouses.

In addition, the company's head office will be relocated from Sydney to Brisbane.

"Over the coming months, we will be reviewing our distribution strategy with the view of consolidating the number of direct retail accounts and strengthening our relationships with key channel partners at a national and state level," he said.

Last month, Yara announced its intention to sell Yara Nipro, a leading supplier of nitrogen-based liquid fertilisers used in the cotton and horticultural sectors, to Incitec Fertilizers Pty Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Incitec Pivot Limited.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year, subject to clearance by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.