NSW pig hunters could be removing more than 11,000 feral pigs weekly from the agricultural and natural environment, according to a study by the Australian Pig Doggers and Hunters Association (APDHA).
APDHA national vice president Ned Makim said the estimate was part of an ongoing research project which aims to quantify the contribution of the pig hunting community as pig numbers grow significantly across the state.
Mr Makim said the 'Keeping Count' report suggested as many as 600,000 pigs annually are killed in NSW by pig hunters, but much more work needs to be done to test and refine the modelling.
"There are thousands of hunters removing thousands of pigs from the NSW landscape on a daily, weekly and annual basis, and up to this point, there hasn't been a mechanism to measure that effort.
The 'Keeping Count' report developed by the research arm of the APDHA gathered historical estimates of pig hunter numbers as a percentage of the population from 1982 until now. Those estimates were averaged after a topping and tailing exercise to remove high and low numbers.
The APDHA developed its estimate based on publicly available NSW data because NSW has put in the most comprehensive effort to capture information, including hunter numbers and their economic input to the State.
The average historical data and the APDHA estimate were compared, and the average was acquired to provide three potential estimates for pig hunter numbers in NSW.
"The historic data average suggests a pig hunter population of 38,048 or 0.47 per cent of the general population," Mr Makim said.
"The APDHA estimate is 66,311 hunters or 0.85pc of the NSW population. The average population estimate is 56,620 hunters or 0.65 pc."
Mr Makim said the estimated effectiveness of pig hunting began with an assumption of one pig per hunter per year.
"We did that to provide an ultra-conservative modelling base. We aren't looking to suggest something that isn't there. We want constructive numbers that spark a productive discussion, so we opted for a worst-case scenario against which to measure some known hunter yields.
"For instance, we know that 3000 to 4000 pigs are being boxed (delivered to the game meat chiller industry) weekly in NSW. That's from a base of about 900 potential suppliers.
"One of our members boxed about 1200 pigs last year on his own.
"We have other anecdotal evidence that the one pig per hunter per year base is unrealistically low, so we opted for the Tisdell base of about 8 per cent yield and applied that to the lowest estimate of pig hunter numbers."
In 1982, then University of Newcastle NSW Professor of Economics Clem Tisdell published his book WILD PIGS: Environmental Pest or Economic Resource and suggested that hunters removed about 8 per cent of the pig population on an annual basis.
"We applied that to an often quoted estimate of about 24,000,000 wild pigs in the Australian environment on the basis that the NSW pig hunter population represented 31.42 per cent of the total pig hunter cohort."
So, a national yield of 8 per cent of 24 million pigs (1.92 million killed) represents an average annual yield of about 16 pigs per hunter. The lowest estimate of NSW hunters is 38,048 if they average about 16 pigs a year, which represents more than 600,000 a year removed from the landscape.
"Landholders with a good working relationship with their hunters know what they contribute, but the detail is often hidden from the wider community," Mr Makim said.
"We are trying to develop and refine a means to capture that contribution."
