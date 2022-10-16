The Land
Up to 11,000 pigs a week are being taken by pig hunters

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
October 16 2022 - 1:00am
Hunters are helping to reduce feral pig populations.

NSW pig hunters could be removing more than 11,000 feral pigs weekly from the agricultural and natural environment, according to a study by the Australian Pig Doggers and Hunters Association (APDHA).

