The benefits of the wet winter and spring could be creating "perfect storm" conditions for internal and external parasites in sheep flocks right across the state.
Local Lands Services veterinarian based at Temora, Victoria Buck, spoke at a recent FarmLink field day and said the rain and warm weather during spring provided ideal conditions for Barbers pole worm (BPW) to multiply.
She said sheep producers need to be on the lookout for signs of BPW, and some key signs should be on the producer's radar.
"They need to look out for weak sheep with pale eyelids and gums," she said.
"Sheep do not scour with BPW as they do with other worms; often, the first sign is sheep dying."
Ms Buck said it takes about 21 days for the lifecycle of the worm, so about three to six weeks after the rain event is when producers can expect to see clinical signs in sheep.
BPW infestations can be detected by worm faecal egg counts and post-mortem of affected sheep.
However, Ms Buck urges producers not to go for the drench gun.
"Do a worm test first - you can pick up a worm test kit from the LLS office, collect some sheep poo and send it to the lab.
"In a few days, you'll know if your sheep are wormy enough to need a drench.
She said integrated control programs, including paddock management, monitoring and quarantine drenching, can help reduce the negative impacts of BPW.
Effective grazing management also reduces the exposure of sheep to worms, so it is important for producers to start planning 'clean' paddocks for lambing ewes and weaners.
Paddocks generally require a six-month period of rest from grazing sheep or goats to be considered a low worm-risk or 'clean'.
The aim is to achieve at least a 95 per cent reduction of worm larvae on heavily burdened pastures.
Ms Buck also warned of the potential for flystrike with the moist conditions that would favour the breeding of the Australian sheep blowfly Lucilia cuprina.
She said it was important throughout spring to monitor sheep closely and think about a management plan, especially during high-risk fly periods, so struck sheep can be treated quickly.
Management strategies can also play an important part in flystrike prevention. Control dags by treating underlying causes such as worms or bacterial diarrhoea. Think about the timing of shearing and crutching.
Chemical control can also be used to treat or prevent flystrike. As flies can develop resistance to chemicals, it is best to use an integrated management plan rather than relying on chemicals alone.
In the long term, the best solution is to breed sheep that are less susceptible to flystrike. Wrinkles, breech cover and dags all increase the moisture on the skin, which attracts the flies.
Producers should consider using the Flyboss flystrike decision support tools when deciding how to approach flystrike on their farm, and they should also consider management strategies for lamb marking during spring to reduce the risk of flystrike.
Ms Buck said producers seeking more information should contact their local vet or discuss long-term management considerations with their local ag advisor.
Paraboss (https://www.paraboss.com.au/) also has plenty of information to help producers control sheep parasites.
