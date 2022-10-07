Breeding Wagyus is all about the reward of producing a premium product for husband and wife duo Arthur and Pam Dew, owners of Longford Station.
Mr Dew is an honorary life member of the Australian Wagyu Association, having played a pioneering role in the development of the Wagyu breed in Australia.
Longford Station was one of the first Wagyu studs in Australia, the first to import embryos in 1994 and dropped their first Wagyu calves in 1995.
Since 1996 Longford Station has been exporting live Wagyu steers to Japan and also supplying Australian feedlots.
In recent years, it is has been the progeny of super sire Longford Mr Awesome that has left an impact on the reputation of the Longford bloodlines for producing high performance Fullblood Wagyu genetics.
The Wagyu super sire, now deceased, remains in demand leading up to the Longford Wagyu feature bull sale, which is taking place on Wednesday, November 16.
The sale will feature 10 lots of females, all daughters of Longford Mr Awesome, 28 bulls, 14 straws of Longford F C11712, D12758 and D12759 and also 10 straws of Longford Mr Awesome.
"Mr Awesome's genetics are in demand, he has fantastic carcase data right through, and the sale features mostly his genetics with three other sires featuring as well," Mr Dew said.
Longford Mr Awesome claimed the title of one of the Wagyu breed's most efficient and profitable sires in 2021, after a three year trial the Australian Wagyu Association conducted through Kerwee Feedlot.
"The data from Mr Awesome's first progeny is high quality data. So far it looks like he will breed on his high quality performance traits which is our main aim," Mr Dew said.
Mr Awesome was bred from the Japanese bred sire Itoshigenami, one of the foundation bulls brought to Australia in the early 1990s.
"We had already been exporting live Angus steers to Japan when I saw the opportunity to go into breeding Wagyus.
"We saw the Wagyu as a premium product for which we could receive a premium price," Mr Dew said.
Originally producing first and second-cross Wagyus, Longford Station now runs a predominately Fullblood Wagyu herd, turning over approximately 2500 calves each year off the 8094 hectare Bendemeer property.
Longford Wagyu bulls are joined to Fullblood Wagyu cows, using live cover, as well as conducting each year an AI program for 500 Fullblood cows, and an embryo transfer program consisting of 150 Angus recipient cows.
Mr Dew said the bloodlines of the Longford Wagyu bulls stem back to their original imported foundation sires, based around bloodlines of Suzutani, Michifuku and Rikitani.
"The most important performance indicator for Wagyus is the carcase data we receive back from the abattoir," Mr Dew said.
"While physical confirmation, growth rate and genetic tests are all important during the bull selection process, first and foremost superior carcase data is imperative for our sires," he said.
Mr Dew is looking forward to the developing science of genomic testing, which is just being introduced for the Wagyu breed.
"This will be a beneficial development for Wagyu breeding, to try and forecast the most likely high grade genetics in our sires and dam lines," Mr Dew said.
"It is still a developing science and the database is getting bigger.
"At the moment the accuracy is the question but it will be a useful tool in the future as it develops," he said.
Longford Station works in conjunction with the Australian Wagyu Association, assisting with carcase data trials and providing 150 Longford Wagyu cows to take part in their AI program trials.
Featuring Longford bulls in Elite Wagyu Sales and as participants in the Sire Progeny Net Feed Intake program at Kerwee Feedlot, Mr Dew is dedicated to a progressive Wagyu beef industry in Australia.
Mr Dew said the trial results put Longford Mr Awesome in the top one per cent of the breed. The bull had a high value self-replacing index of $286 and an extreme +2.8 marbling score breeding value.
"There are three main characteristics I am looking for in our bloodstock: high and fine marbling which is distributed evenly throughout the meat, a large eye muscle area and the animal's capacity to produce a carcase weight up to 450 to 500 kilograms," Mr Dew said.
"We always select dam lines with good quality data that are ideally producing marble scores of 10 and good eye muscle scores," he said.
The Longford Mr Awesome feature bull sale is interfaced with Auctions Plus, with the live auction to get underway at 12pm at the Bendemeer Town hall.
Mr Dew said the current bull market looks promising for their sale day.
Arthur and Pam Dew invite everyone to come along to their sale day, with the bulls being penned and available for inspection at Longford cattle yards on the Wednesday morning.
All lots are semen tested, vet checked, genetic profiles and data available.
