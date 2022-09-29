The Land
Comment

Renewables have a huge, unaccounted cost, says James Jackson

By James Jackson
September 29 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
By 2050, Australia is likely to have a minimum of 1 million hectares of solar panels and 50,000 wind turbines. Photo: Shutterstock/travellight

Renewables have a huge geographic and environmental footprint.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.