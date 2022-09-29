Renewables have a huge geographic and environmental footprint.
The cost of this footprint is impacting predominantly on one sector...and surprise, surprise, it is agriculture and rural communities.
After all, in the wash-up, even though we all want to see it, we are unlikely to see the eagle blenders on North Head in the eye-line of the teal seats.
Just like the statutory theft of farmers' vegetation rights has funded Australia's greenhouse targets to date, the theft continues.
By 2050, Australia is likely to have a minimum of 1 million hectares of solar panels, 50,000 eagle blenders, and five times the number of power poles.
This industrialisation of rural Australia has all sorts of consequences, including a huge, unaccounted cost.
There are a significant number of spivs and used car salesmen wandering the country selling grief to rural communities.
Essentially pitting neighbour against neighbour to exploit the limited number of grid connections for these projects.
Often, they tempt a few hapless characters with their 50 pieces of silver and on-sell the opportunity to someone else...some other multinational.
And trust me, the grief is not transitory.
It is becoming increasingly the case that the projects are hosted by absentee landlords.
Some of these projects you can say no to, although your ability to say no to one on your boundary, and impacting your property, is very limited. With other projects, "saying no" is not an option.
Some years ago, I drew the short straw on a huge power line connecting the Queensland and NSW electricity grid.
I believe the line is the biggest and ugliest in Australia, and it being 300 metres out my front gate, I am aware of the cost of it every morning when I get up.
Yes, I did get compensated under the Just Terms Compensation arrangements.
I would argue there was nothing "just" about the compensation.
I was paid the market value of the easement on the basis of its agricultural value.
The social costs are still ringing the till, with neighbours unwilling to fight fires on other properties because of the power line wars all those years ago.
I recently hosted Chris Bowen at my farm and offered him a "hobby farm" block with a panoramic view of the power line.
Maybe call it "Bonnie Doon". You see, Chris "it's the tranquillity" you could embrace, a monument to net-zero.
To be fair, he did acknowledge it was a blight on the landscape and asked if leasing easements may better reflect the cost of hosting these monstrosities.
It is obvious the compensation methodology for these projects has to be reviewed.
Not only the Just Terms Compensation with compulsory acquisitions, but also third party impacts of the projects hosted willingly.
I really don't want to be woken every morning by the flickering light coming through a 300-metre eagle blender.
Joni Mitchell said it, "Don't it always seem to go, that you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone? They paved paradise, put up a parking lot".
