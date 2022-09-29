The Land
Normanhurst Border Leicester Stud receives strong support from local buyers

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
September 29 2022 - 9:00am
Caleb Croker, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Goulburn, auctioneer Ben Seamen, Elders Goulburn, Normanhurst's Tom Corkhill, Boorowa, and purchasers Lucy and George Parkes, Lynwood Border Leicster stud, Wellington, with the $5000 top priced ram.

Local and volume buyers showed support at the 18th Annual On Property sale for the Normanhurst Border Leicester Stud held near Boorowa.

