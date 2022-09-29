Local and volume buyers showed support at the 18th Annual On Property sale for the Normanhurst Border Leicester Stud held near Boorowa.
Overall, 103 of 120 rams sold to a top of $5000 for an average of $2145.
Topping the sale was tag 25 which was purchased by Lynwood Border Leicester stud, Wellington, for $5000.
The twin-born ram was sired by Coolawang 17719.
Lynwood's Lucy Parkes said "he was just a nice stylish ram with good stud sire potential.
"He has a good even, dense fleece, and we are excited to see what he does for the stud.
The Lynwood stud joined about 200 stud ewes per year with this going straight in to the stud flock.
Normanhurst's Tom Corkhill said he had been moving the rams around in the lead up to the sale to try and keep them as dry as possible after all the rain he had received.
"They are really starting to bloom now so they are just going to keep getting better as the days go on," he said.
Co-principal Ashley Corkhill said it was a good solid sale with great local support again this year.
"We are really happy with the rams we put up today, we are happy with our product and that was well received by our clients today," he said.
Joint auctioneer Ben Seamen, Elders Gouburn said he thought the rams sold well.
"A lot of people bought some very high quality rams for good value," Mr Seamen said.
"Even after the wet year these rams faced, they are still really sound in their feet and their structure is really good," he said.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Boorowa's Rick Powell said this was the first Border Leicster sale for the branch this year as it begins the Southern NSW ram sale run.
"The quality of the Normanhurst rams was really on par, if not up from previous years with mostly repeat buyers active," Mr Powell said.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions with Rick Powell, Boorowa, and Ben Seaman, Goulburn, taking bids.
