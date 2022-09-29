WILGA Park, a 2881 hectare (7120 acre) property with plenty of development potential has sold at an Elders auction for $2.035 million.
Located at Five Ways, 31km west of Tottenham and 68km south of Nyngan, the property is estimated to carry up to 1000 breeding ewes or 100 cows.
The property is a mix of open arable grass country, chained country and standing timber. There are level to gently undulating, red loams soils with some gravel.
There are five well fenced paddocks, all of which have dams.
Improvements include a four bedroom cottage and log cabin suited to farmstay.
There is also a four bay machinery shed, workshop, storage sheds, and a meat house with cool room.
There are also combined sheep and cattle yards.
The marketing of Wilga Park was handled by Simon Bell from Elders, Nyngan.
